WaPo Staff Sign Letter Supporting Suspended Reporter

Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2007.

Lisa Blumenfeld / Getty Images

More than 300 Washington Post employees have signed a letter from their union, the Washington Post Guild, questioning the newspaper’s decision to suspend reporter Felicia Sonmez after posting an article on Kobe Bryant’s allegations of rape tweeted the year 2003 after his death on Sunday.

Since then, Sonmez’s home address has been posted online by an angry fan, and the guild’s letter to editor-in-chief Tracy Grant and editor-in-chief Marty Baron states that “the Post has not given it sufficient instructions to protect itself.”

The letter also argues that sharing a news article is not a reason for suspension.

“We have seen repeatedly that colleagues – including members of management – shared controversial opinions on social media platforms without being sanctioned,” it says. “But here a valued colleague is blamed for making a statement of the facts. Felicia did nothing more than what the Post’s own messages did when she published an article on the past allegations against Bryant. “

Post reporter Amber Phillips shared the guild’s letter on Twitter, adding, “I think each of us reporters could be suspended shortly.”

After Felicia was wrongly suspended for sending a tweet that caused a strong reaction, I felt that each of us reporters could be suspended shortly. I’ll stay on Twitter until @washingtonpost gives us clarity and brings Felicia back. https://t.co/9lfw19RAl3

– Amber Phillips (@byamberphillips) January 27, 2020

The published section of the post also published an article by media critic Erik Wemple criticizing the decision to suspend Sonmez. “If journalists at The Post tend to tweet their posts, the entire newsroom should be on vacation,” he wrote.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story in the Guardian