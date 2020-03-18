Wapsie Valley Creamery presents work through COVID-19 shutdown

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KWWL) – With educational facilities, dining establishments, bars, fitness centers and theaters all closed, it suggests a whole lot of individuals are going devoid of a paycheck. Wapsie Valley Creamery desires to enable out in the course of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Knowing that there are so a lot of men and women in just out communities suitable now that are without the need of and want to make an cash flow, we know we can place people to operate,” mentioned Angie Maus, Human Assets at Wapsie Valley Creamery.

Pandemic or not, the dairy industry never stops. Processors like Wapsie Valley Creamery have to retain their generation lines open up. A shut down would be devastating for the much more than 200 dairies they serve.

“Without us having their milk in, what is actually that likely to do to their livelihood? We want to go on our manufacturing so it truly is not the trickle down influence,” claimed Maus.

This have to have is also opening up the opportunity for quick expression employment. The firm posted to Facebook that they would seek the services of persons at present out of function thanks to COVID-19. Maus said even although some may possibly use this as a short-term keep in excess of, the enterprise hopes quite a few folks will continue to be in the creamery.

“It’s not only serving to them, but it really is serving to us so that we can carry on on with output,” she mentioned.

Maus said considering the fact that they built the write-up Monday, they have had a large amount of desire with numerous calls coming in Monday night and Tuesday. She said they are hoping to start team interviews later on this week or early upcoming 7 days.

The Independence Location Meals Pantry is also being busy suitable now. Staff had been occupied Wednesday packing baggage to hand out.

“We’ve been steady. It is not been in excess of the prime, but we’ve been constant,” explained January Rowland, Government Director of the Independence Area Foodstuff Pantry.

Wednesday they made a transform. That modify is to not allow persons within the pantry. Alternatively, staff inside of pack bags and boxes to load into people’s automobiles outdoors.

“We ordinarily have a free of charge option method. You stroll in and pick what you want, but with all this heading on we can’t do that any longer,” Rowland claimed.

Rowland mentioned folks have to have to established up appointments with the foodstuff pantry by calling 319-334-2451.

The pantry also demands donations, but they inquire you make monetary donations because meals have to be extensively sanitized prior to getting dispersed.