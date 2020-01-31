War between Mongols and Mongrel Mob in Tauranga as police investigate arson and revenge attacks

A land war between the Mongrel Mob and the Mongol Nation is believed to be the source of cheeky shots with semi-automatic firearms and an alleged arson in the Bay of Abundance last week.

The Mongols are one of the most famous biker gangs in the world and their arrival in the region last year – the first chapter in New Zealand – has fueled latent tensions with established Tauranga gangs like the Greazy Dogs and the Mongrel Mob.

Twenty patched Mongols are believed to be under the direction of a 28-year-old man expelled from Australia in 2018, one of thousands of “501s” so nicknamed because of the “character reasons” section of Australian law on human rights. used to suppress their.

Police had warned that Australian newcomers, such as the Mongols and the Comancheros, would radically change the criminal landscape as they were toughened from gang warfare with guns.

The predictions of an armed conflict came true this week when a house in the outskirts of Tauranga in Hairini was riddled with bullets on Tuesday morning.

Two men linked to the Mongols were arrested following two shootings in Tauranga. Photo / Provided A territorial war between the Mongrel Mob and the Mongols is believed to be the source of two shots in Tauranga. Photo / NZME

Five children were suspected in the living room at the time, neighbors shocked saying “luck was the only reason that no one had been killed or injured.

Police collected dozens of bullet casings, allegedly fired by semi-automatic firearms, from the property allegedly linked to the Mongrel Mob.

The daytime shooting in a suburban home is suspected of being an act of revenge or warning, following the suspected arson of a Greerton business a day earlier.

The Faded N Bladed hair salon and tattoo studio on Chadwick St were destroyed by fire on Monday morning, damaging nearby businesses just days after the windows were broken on Friday evening. The property was also burned down on New Years Eve.

Police believe the hair salon, which has yet to open, has ties to the Mongols.

Detectives investigating the Hairini shooting are working on the theory that the attack was ordered by the Mongols, who blame the Mongrel Mob for the fire in the hair salon.

A hair salon and tattoo studio in Greerton were set on fire in a suspicious fire on Monday. Photo / George Novak The house in the suburbs of Tauranga is strewn with bullets after a shooting. Photo / Sandra Conchie A car parked outside the address was also riddled with bullets. Photo / Sandra Conchie

The conflict escalated within hours, with reports of semi-automatic shots being fired at a rural address in Te Puke where members of the Mongolian nation live.

On Tuesday, several calls were made by frightened residents on No 2 Rd around 1:50 p.m., which led to a large number of police cars, including the new armed response team and the Eagle helicopter, which invaded The area.

The next day, two Mongolian associates, aged 19 and 23, were charged by the Tauranga district court with illegal possession of a pistol.

The couple have been granted temporary name removal and bail, although the arson and two shootings investigation continues.

“This behavior and this level of violence is completely unacceptable and has no place in our communities,” said Detective Sergeant Greg Turner said in a press release.

“Members of the public can continue to expect an increased police presence in the region as we continue to investigate.”

The Brigade of Armed Offenders at the scene of a shooting in what is believed to be a Tauranga gang war. Photo / Sandra Conchie Armed police stand guard at the scene of a shooting in the outskirts of Tauranga in Hairini. Photo / George Novak

The tit-to-tat gun conflict is not linked to a stab at The Strand in the early hours of Sunday morning, which left a man seriously injured.

Two alleged Mongolian associates, Quentin Tame-Pohe Holt, 21, and Elijah David Wanoa, 20, were charged with injuries with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The Mongols were created in the United States in 1969 and have spread to 12 other countries, including Australia recently, where they quickly earned a reputation for ruthless violence.

The arrival of the Mongolian nation in the Bay of Plenty was first reported by NZME in October, at a time when the number of New Zealand gangs was exploding and tensions between rival gangs were increasing.

Less than a fortnight later, three cars parked in front of the house in Papamoa where elderly Mongols lived were destroyed in a suspicious fire.

Tense clashes have also been reported between Mongols and members of the Greazy Dogs.

Figures released by the Minister of Police, Stuart Nash, estimate that there are currently 6,500 gang members in New Zealand, an increase of 26% in the past two years.

Of these, 1,380 live in the Bay of Abundance – compared to 1,058 in 2017.

One of the reasons for this growth is the arrival of Australian gangs dating from 2010 – first the rebels, then the bandidos and the comancheros – as well as a recruitment campaign in response to new arrivals from existing New Zealand gangs. such as headhunters, Filthy. Little and Mongrel Mob.

Profits from the thriving and lucrative methamphetamine market in New Zealand are also a factor in the increase in gang numbers, police said.

“New Zealand is not a big place. Everyone was sharing the market, taking their share of the pie,” said Detective Superintendent Greg Williams last year.

“But we have seen the number of gangs increasing, arming [with guns], which shows that something has changed.”

Three cars were set on fire outside the homes of senior Mongolians in October of last year. Photo / Supplied Three cars were set on fire outside the homes of senior Mongolians in October of last year. Photo / George Novak.