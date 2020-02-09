Originating from Falun – a humble Swedish town mainly known for its copper mine – Sabaton’s homestead is likely to be immediately known for exporting another type of metal.

You won’t find it in the periodic table, but Sabaton’s preferred element is best described as war-obsessed power metal. I think Iron Maiden is no stranger to war-themed music productions himself, but if she is committed to the devil, she is interested in the optimal dimensions to dig the perfect trench. The stage show of the Scandinavian band shows fire – so much fire.

Barbed wire stretched across the front of the stage. Sandbags. A drummer who plays in a real tank. And a moment within her set, in which singer Joakim Brodén picks up a huge bazooka and fires it at his bandmates.

Each song is about a different historical conflict; usually one that took place during the First and Second World Wars. The big screen behind the band shows archive footage of D-Day (during the song ‘Primo Victoria’), the Western Front (the mighty ‘Fields Of Verdun’) and the advance of the infantry (‘To Hell And Back’; if there ever was a more catchy song about the PTSD of the highly decorated American World War II veteran, Audie Murphy, that we haven’t heard yet. Sabaton is probably what Nigel Farage thinks of when he closes his eyes at night. Would you like chips with your ham, sir?

Sabaton lives in London. Photo credit: Getty

It’s just not the whole story. There is a shared experience shared tonight that exceeds the inward arrogance that is currently engaging the island where the show is taking place. There are few existences on which the thousands of people who make up a sold-out Wembley arena sing in unison “Through the gates of hell, on the way to heaven, through the Nazis” are not a wonderful sound. The sight of the omnipresent Circular pit of crowd that stops hostilities while the nautical power ballad “Bismark” sits on the ground and then “row” all the time is perhaps the best thing we’ve seen in a heavy metal mosh pit since that year Download in a wheelchair.

It is significant that the band ends their show tonight with the words “Make love, not war” projected onto the screen. It leaves Sabaton’s motivations beyond doubt. Instrumental Finnish cello metallers (not a sentence you hear every day) Apocalyptica return to the stage after their previous support slot to accompany the Swedes on a handful of songs (‘Angels Calling’, the ‘Fields Of Verdun ‘). “Price Of A Mile”, “Lion From The North”, “Carolus Rex”), which somehow manage to fill the already heavy sound positively.

Sabaton in London. Photo credit: Getty

The spectacle – four men wearing either camouflage or armored vests, or a combination of both, duel with three cellos – is as astounding as the drummer was sitting in an armored turret, firing rockets at the crowd in the arena in front of him. And yet Sabaton’s focus on mass euphoria, galloping old-school metal and songs about the explosion is not only the best evening we’ve always had, but also the group’s ticket to the rarely-penetrated heavy metal big leagues.

What is war good for? Lots of stuff, apparently.