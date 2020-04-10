War-torn Yemen confirms first coronavirus case; bursting appliances

Yemen reported its first case of the coronavirus novel on Friday as aid groups try to prepare for an outbreak in a country where war has destroyed the health system and spread hunger and disease.

The news came after the start of a nationwide ceasefire over the virus pandemic. A Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen’s houthi movement has announced that it would stop military operations for two weeks, but the houthi have yet to agree.

The case was diagnosed in the southern oil-producing region of Hadhramout, the Supreme National Emergency Committee said on his Twitter account.

“The individual is stable and receives medical assistance and medical teams,” he said, adding that the authorities had taken the necessary measures, but did not provide details.

The sick man was a Yemeni who worked in the port of Ash Shihr, a local official told Reuters.

If the virus spreads to Yemen, the impact would be “catastrophic”, since the health status of at least half the population is “very degraded” and the country does not have sufficient supplies, capabilities or facilities, its UN humanitarian coordinator Lise Grande told Reuters Thursday.

Yemen has been mired in violence since the Iran-aligned Houthi movement overthrew the government in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to intervene.

The five-year conflict killed over 100,000 people.

The UN has described Yemen as the worst humanitarian disaster in the world. Cholera outbreaks are the worst in modern history. Over 24 million people in the country need humanitarian assistance, many of them on the verge of starvation.