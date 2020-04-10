Warbringer: ‘Glorious End’ Lyric Video

The official lyric video clip for the tune “Glorious Stop” from the thrash metallic pressure WARBRINGER can be found under. The keep track of is taken from WARBRINGER‘s new album, “Weapons Of Tomorrow”, which will be launched on April 24 by using Napalm Documents.

WARBRINGER vocalist John Kevill claims: “‘Glorious End’ is the grand finale of ‘Weapons Of Tomorrow’, and a initially-human being narrative war epic. The verse is finished as a father-son dialogue, in which the son promises the father that he will dwell up to his ancestor’s legacy of braveness, honor, and obligation. The music and title have a cruel twist of irony, as the protagonist’s bravery is rendered worthless by the horrific new weapons of his time, and he queries the virtues of his father as he dies.

“This form of narrative storytelling component is a thing we really feel is rather distinctive to WARBRINGER among the thrash metal bands. The music is really hard-charging and intense, but also somber, grandiose, and perfectly, superb. The epic facet of WARBRINGER is one thing we have not shared in a one yet, and we thought it was extended overdue. Now onwards, brave sons.”

Building on its internationally acclaimed blistering attack, with “Weapons Of Tomorrow”, WARBRINGER showcases a refreshed complex strategy and a heightened concentrate on distinctive lyrical and vocal style. The document requires the assure of the band’s former launch, “Woe To The Vanquished”, and carries it onward, presenting WARBRINGER at its absolute best to date — around 10 many years into its profession.

Kevill said: “‘Weapons Of Tomorrow’ consists of two tracks you have formerly heard, ‘Firepower Kills’ and ‘Power Unsurpassed’, which now seem on the history in new and improved kind. ‘Firepower Kills’ is about advancing weapons engineering. Contemporary science is an enormously powerful software, and the human species will have to be quite careful about its use. This song appears to be like at the final 100 decades of scientific advances in weaponry and asks, ‘Where does this lead?’ Musically, it truly is a complete thrashing burner, and the major riff ‘evolves’ in the course of the track like the weaponry in the lyrics.”

“Weapons Of Tomorrow” was recorded with acclaimed producer Mike Plotnikoff — producer on “Woe To The Vanquished” and for artists this kind of as IN FLAMES and Anxiety Factory — and combined by Zack Ohren, who is credited for the combine on WARBRINGER‘s sophomore album, “Waking Into Nightmares”, as properly as his operate with artists like Device HEAD and IMMOLATION.

“Weapons Of Tomorrow” is made up of a wide range of themes, presenting a self-contained strategy with each and every track, but ultimately focuses on the around-arching notion of modern day know-how endangering society alternatively than advancing it.

Kevill sid about the lyrical content of “Weapons Of Tomorrow”: “I put a lot of believed and detail into the lyrical content material of this album. There is frequently a ‘storytelling’ part, in which the song’s lyrics establish or change together with the songs and framework of the tune. All in all, ‘Weapons Of Tomorrow’ contains factors of our previous album, ‘Woe To The Vanquished’, but can take them additional and in new and remarkable instructions.”

Regarding the band’s advancing sound, Kevill extra: “Though containing pace-driven burners like ‘Firepower Kills’ and ‘Unraveling’ and crushing stomps like ‘The Black Hand Reaches Out’ and ‘Crushed Beneath The Tracks’, ‘Weapons Of Tomorrow’ goes seriously massive on the epic tracks, containing not one particular but four. Every has its have character. The forlorn and semi-ballad ‘Defiance Of Fate’ breaks significant musical ground for us and is like no song in our catalog. ‘Heart of Darkness’ and ‘Notre Dame (King Of Fools)’ give different requires on a dim, black metal-oriented seem, and ‘Glorious End’ is a tragic war epic with a one of a kind lyrical part.”

“Weapons Of Tomorrow” keep track of listing:

01. Firepower Kills



02. The Black Hand Reaches Out



03. Crushed Beneath The Tracks



04. Defiance Of Fate



05. Unraveling



06. Heart Of Darkness



07. Electric power Unsurpassed



08. Outer Reaches



09. Notre Dame (King Of Fools)



10. Glorious Close

WARBRINGER is:

John Kevill – Vocals



Adam Carroll – Guitar



Carlos Cruz – Drums



Chase Becker – Guitar



Chase Bryant – Bass

Photo credit history: Alex Solca



https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=l0y9ZaCX37Q

https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=i1F_wfU19uQ