[WARBRINGER To Release ‘Weapons Of Tomorrow’ Album In April]

Thrash metal power WARBRINGER will release its new album, titled “Weapons Of Tomorrow”, on April 24 through Napalm Information. With this launch, the SoCal 5-piece has not only confirmed a genuine mastery of its craft, but has spurred the forward shift of an total genre — transporting thrash metal into a model-new period.

Setting up upon its internationally acclaimed blistering assault, with “Weapons Of Tomorrow”, WARBRINGER showcases a refreshed technical method and a heightened emphasis on unique lyrical and vocal style. The record will take the guarantee of the band’s preceding launch, “Woe To The Vanquished”, and carries it onward, presenting WARBRINGER at its absolute greatest to day — above 10 decades into its job.

In celebration of the announcement of “Weapons Of Tomorrow”, WARBRINGER has produced a manufacturer-new audio video featuring a wholly remastered edition of its most recent solitary, “Firepower Kills”, unique to the new album.

WARBRINGER vocalist John Kevill suggests: “‘Weapons Of Tomorrow’ is made up of two tracks you have earlier listened to, ‘Firepower Kills’ and ‘Power Unsurpassed’, which now surface on the report in new and improved variety. ‘Firepower Kills’ is about advancing weapons technological innovation. Fashionable science is an enormously strong tool, and the human species must be extremely cautious about its use. This track appears to be like at the final 100 decades of scientific developments in weaponry and asks, ‘Where does this direct?’ Musically, it truly is a full thrashing burner, and the key riff ‘evolves’ throughout the song like the weaponry in the lyrics.”

“Weapons Of Tomorrow” was recorded with acclaimed producer Mike Plotnikoff — producer on “Woe To The Vanquished” and for artists this kind of as IN FLAMES and Panic Factory — and blended by Zack Ohren, who is credited for the blend on WARBRINGER‘s sophomore album, “Waking Into Nightmares”, as properly as his function with artists like Equipment HEAD and IMMOLATION.

“Weapons Of Tomorrow” consists of a wide range of themes, presenting a self-contained strategy with every single track, but ultimately focuses on the more than-arching idea of modern day technology endangering society instead than advancing it.

John Kevill suggests about the lyrical material of “Weapons Of Tomorrow”: “I place a whole lot of considered and detail into the lyrical written content of this album. There is generally a ‘storytelling’ component, in which the song’s lyrics establish or flip along with the audio and composition of the track. All in all, ‘Weapons Of Tomorrow’ includes things of our former album, ‘Woe To The Vanquished’, but normally takes them even more and in new and fascinating directions.”

Regarding the band’s advancing seem, Kevill provides: “Even though that contains pace-pushed burners like ‘Firepower Kills’ and ‘Unraveling’ and crushing stomps like ‘The Black Hand Reaches Out’ and ‘Crushed Beneath The Tracks’, ‘Weapons Of Tomorrow’ goes really significant on the epic tracks, that contains not 1 but 4. Each and every has its possess character. The forlorn and semi-ballad ‘Defiance Of Fate’ breaks really serious musical floor for us and is like no track in our catalog. ‘Heart of Darkness’ and ‘Notre Dame (King Of Fools)’ supply distinctive normally takes on a dim, black steel-oriented audio, and ‘Glorious End’ is a tragic war epic with a distinctive lyrical part.”

“Weapons Of Tomorrow” monitor listing:

01. Firepower Kills

02. The Black Hand Reaches Out

03. Crushed Beneath The Tracks

04. Defiance Of Fate

05. Unraveling

06. Heart Of Darkness

07. Energy Unsurpassed

08. Outer Reaches

09. Notre Dame (King Of Fools)

10. Wonderful Close

WARBRINGER is:

John Kevill – Vocals

Adam Carroll – Guitar

Carlos Cruz – Drums

Chase Becker – Guitar

Chase Bryant – Bass

Picture credit history: Alex Solca