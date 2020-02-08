Wardruna announces details of new album Kvitravn

Wardruna has confirmed that their new album Kvitravn will be released on June 5 through Music For Nations. The first audio examples will be posted on February 21.

In 11 songs, Kvitravn (which means ‘white raven’) discusses Northern sorcery, spirit animals, shadows, nature and animism, the wisdom and meanings of certain myths, various Norwegian spiritual concepts and the relationship between sage and songs.

Founder of Wardruna Einar Selvik reveals: “Reciting and copying the past is not very difficult, but understanding and integrating old thoughts, tools and methods with a real purpose in a creation that is relevant to modern times is a real challenge and remains our main goal in our work.

“Although the album bears a variant of my own totemic artist name, it has little to do with me in this context, but rather refers to the symbolism and legends of sacred white animals found throughout Scandinavian and other cultures. These highly regarded ghostly creatures, whether it be a raven, snake, bear, moose, reindeer, elephant or lion, are viewed in animistic traditions as prophetic, divine messengers and protectors representing renewal, purity and a bridge between worlds. “

Musically the album continues with the Runaljod trilogy, but marks a clear evolution in the unique sound of Wardruna. The Norwegian band uses a wide selection of traditional and historical instruments, including Kravik, Trossingen, Taglharpa, Sootharp, Langeleik, Crwth, Goat horn, Lur, Bronze lur and flute. The album also includes guest appearances by a small group of prominent traditional singers, led by Kirsten Bråten Berg, one of the most important managers of the traditional Norwegian song.

Wardruna goes on tour in March and plays six shows in the UK and Ireland in June.

Wardruna 2020 European Tour 2020

spoil 28: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

April 02: Kristiansand Kilden Teater, Norway

April 3: Stavanger Konserthus, Norway

April 4: Bergen Grieghallen, Norway

April 30: Moscow Crocus City Hall, Russia

May 1: St Petersburg Yubileyny Sports Palace, Russia

May 3: Poznan Hala Ziemi, Poland

May 4: Krakow ICE Congress Center, Poland

May 5: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Solvakia

May 7: Belgrade Sava Centar, Serbia

May 8: Bucharest Arena Romanele, Romania

June 4: Manchester Albert Hall, United Kingdom

June 5: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland

June 6: Birmingham Symphony Hall, United Kingdom

June 7: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, United Kingdom

June 9: London Royal Festival Hall, United Kingdom

10 June Cambridge Corn Exchange, United Kingdom

June 11: Gelsenkirchen Amphitheater, Germany

June 20: Clisson Hellfest, France

15-18 July Colors of Ostrava Festival, Czech Republic

August 1: Savonlinna Opera Festival, Finland

12-16 August: Summer Breeze Festival, Germany

12-16 August: Midgardsblot Festival, Norway

September 5: Selb Festival Mediaval, Germany

September 21: Reykjavik Harpa, Iceland

(Credit: Wardruna / Music For Nations)