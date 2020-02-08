Wardruna announces details of new album Kvitravn

Wardruna has confirmed that their new album Kvitravn will be released on June 5 through Music For Nations. The first audio examples will be posted on February 21.
In 11 songs, Kvitravn (which means ‘white raven’) discusses Northern sorcery, spirit animals, shadows, nature and animism, the wisdom and meanings of certain myths, various Norwegian spiritual concepts and the relationship between sage and songs.
Founder of Wardruna Einar Selvik reveals: “Reciting and copying the past is not very difficult, but understanding and integrating old thoughts, tools and methods with a real purpose in a creation that is relevant to modern times is a real challenge and remains our main goal in our work.
“Although the album bears a variant of my own totemic artist name, it has little to do with me in this context, but rather refers to the symbolism and legends of sacred white animals found throughout Scandinavian and other cultures. These highly regarded ghostly creatures, whether it be a raven, snake, bear, moose, reindeer, elephant or lion, are viewed in animistic traditions as prophetic, divine messengers and protectors representing renewal, purity and a bridge between worlds. “
Musically the album continues with the Runaljod trilogy, but marks a clear evolution in the unique sound of Wardruna. The Norwegian band uses a wide selection of traditional and historical instruments, including Kravik, Trossingen, Taglharpa, Sootharp, Langeleik, Crwth, Goat horn, Lur, Bronze lur and flute. The album also includes guest appearances by a small group of prominent traditional singers, led by Kirsten Bråten Berg, one of the most important managers of the traditional Norwegian song.
Wardruna goes on tour in March and plays six shows in the UK and Ireland in June.
Wardruna 2020 European Tour 2020
spoil 28: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
April 02: Kristiansand Kilden Teater, Norway
April 3: Stavanger Konserthus, Norway
April 4: Bergen Grieghallen, Norway
April 30: Moscow Crocus City Hall, Russia
May 1: St Petersburg Yubileyny Sports Palace, Russia
May 3: Poznan Hala Ziemi, Poland
May 4: Krakow ICE Congress Center, Poland
May 5: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Solvakia
May 7: Belgrade Sava Centar, Serbia
May 8: Bucharest Arena Romanele, Romania
June 4: Manchester Albert Hall, United Kingdom
June 5: Dublin Vicar Street, Ireland
June 6: Birmingham Symphony Hall, United Kingdom
June 7: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, United Kingdom
June 9: London Royal Festival Hall, United Kingdom
10 June Cambridge Corn Exchange, United Kingdom
June 11: Gelsenkirchen Amphitheater, Germany
June 20: Clisson Hellfest, France
15-18 July Colors of Ostrava Festival, Czech Republic
August 1: Savonlinna Opera Festival, Finland
12-16 August: Summer Breeze Festival, Germany
12-16 August: Midgardsblot Festival, Norway
September 5: Selb Festival Mediaval, Germany
September 21: Reykjavik Harpa, Iceland
(Credit: Wardruna / Music For Nations)