Wardruna announces new album and tour

WARDRUNA ANNOUNCES THE GLOBAL EDITION OF THEIR NEW ALBUM, KVITRAVN

ON 5 JUNE VIA MUSIC FOR NATIONS / COLUMBIA GERMANY;

UK AND IRELAND SHOW IN RELEASE WEEK

Masterful Norwegian storytellers Wardruna reveal the release date and title of their brand new album, Kvitravn (meaning White Raven) incoming on Music For Nations / Columbia Germany, On 5 June. An example of the artwork can be found below, and the first example of audio from the album will arrive on February 21.

After an intensive period in the studio, Kvitravn continues musically where the Runaljod trilogy ended, but it marks a clear evolution in Wardruna’s unique sound. In a rich musical carpet, Wardruna uses a wide selection of both traditional and historical instruments such as Kravik-lyre, Trossingen-lyre, Taglharpa, Sootharp, Langeleik, Crwth, Goat horn, Lur, Bronze-lur, flute, Moraharpa and the record also contains guest performances. from a small group of prominent traditional singers, led by Kirsten Bråten Berg, one of the most important managers of the traditional Norwegian song. During eleven songs, Kvitravn discusses northern sorcery, spirit animals, shadows, nature and animism, the wisdom and meanings of certain myths, various Norwegian spiritual concepts, and the relationship between sage and songs.

About the new album, Wardruna founder Einar Selvik reveals: “Reciting and copying the past is not very difficult, but understanding and integrating old thoughts, tools and methods with a real purpose in a creation that is relevant to modern times is real a challenge and remains our most important goal in our work ”; He continues: “although the album bears a variant of my own totemic artist name, it has little to do with me in this context, but rather refers to the symbolism and legends of sacred white animals found throughout the Nordic and other cultures to be found. world. These highly regarded ghostly creatures, whether raven, snake, bear, moose, reindeer, elephant or lion, are seen in animistic traditions as prophetic, divine messengers and protectors representing renewal, purity and a bridge between worlds. “

Today also the only European show from the mainland is unveiled during the week of release on June 11 in the Gelsenkirchen amphitheater, Germany. Full details of all their incoming live performances below.

Wardruna has carved a rich, polyphonic and dramatic musical landscape that honors the old past without gimmick, while at the same time illuminating meaningful expressions of the Norwegian tradition through intrinsically detailed contemporary composition. In addition to the genre there is a sound that really needs to be experienced.

WARDRUNA 2020 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

Mar 28 – Oslo (NO) – Center Scene

02 Apr – Kristiansand (NO) – Kilden Teater

03 Apr – Stavanger (NO) – Konserthus

04 Apr – Bergen (NO) – Grieghallen

30 Apr – Moscow (RUS) – Crocus City Hall

01 May – St. Petersburg (RUS) – Yubileyny Sports Palace

May 3 – Poznan (PO) – Hala Ziemi

04 May – Krakow (PO) – ICE Congress Center

05 May – Bratislava (SK) – Refinery gallery

07 May – Belgrade (SRB) – Sava Centar

May 8 – Bucharest (ROM) – Arena Romanele

04 Jun – Manchester (UK) – Albert Hall

05 Jun – Dublin (IRL) – Vicar St.

June 6 – Birmingham (UK) – Symphony Hall

June 7 – Glasgow (UK) – Royal Concert Hall

June 9 – London (UK) – Royal Festival Hall

June 10 – Cambridge (UK) – Cambridge Corn Exchange

11 June – Gelsenkirchen (DE) – Amphitheater

20 June – Clisson (FR) – Hellfest

July 15-18 – Ostrava (CZ) – Colors of Ostrava Festival

01 Aug – Savonlinna (FI) – Savonlinna Opera Festival

12-16 Aug – Dinkelsbühl (DE) Summer Breeze Festival

12-16 Aug – Midgardsblot (NO) Midgardsblot Festival

05 Sep – Selb (DE) Festival Mediaval

21 Sep – Reykjavik (ISL) – Harpa

ABOUT WARDRUNA …

The Norwegian music composition Wardruna is known for their innovative and genre-creative interpretation of older Scandinavian traditions. Composer Einar Selvik initiated the group in the early 2000s. Since its debut album in 2009, Wardruna has enjoyed enormous worldwide success and transcends music genres, cultures and languages. The group has previously charted in both Germany and the United Kingdom and has been at the top of the North American Billboard World music card for several consecutive weeks. The group’s enormous musical contributions to the VIKINGS from History Channel have exposed their music to a wide audience worldwide. Wardruna combines academic and pop culture and their thorough and serious approach has made them one of the most important communicators of Norwegian culture.

• Top international scholars on old Norwegian studies now use Einar’s work to illustrate how music might have been performed in Scandinavia earlier.

• Einar Selvik has given a lecture about his work with historical music in universities such as Oxford, Denver, Reykjavik and Bergen.

• Wardruna has more than 60 music places in the popular TV series VIKINGS from the History Channel, in addition to significant work on the actual music score of the show. Einar Selvik played and played twice in the show (in season 3 and 4).

• In 2014, together with Enslaved, Wardruna was commissioned by the Norwegian government to produce a piece of music for the 200-year anniversary of the Norwegian constitution.

• First concert was held for the nearly 1500-year-old «Gokstad» Viking ship in Oslo and Wardruna is the only band ever allowed to hold a reinforced concert at the Viking ship museum.

• Performed sold-out shows around the world, including major headline performances (Red Rock Amphitheater, Castle Fest, Hellfest, Summer Breeze, Roadburn, Echoes & Merveilles, Rock oz Arenes, Rock the Coast and more)

• Independently self-released 3 albums

• Billboard World Music No. 1. in the US and Canada

Wardruna discography:

Runaljod – gap var Ginnunga (2009)

Runaljod – Yggdrasil (2013)

Runaljod – Ragnarok (2016)

Skald (2018)

Kvitravn (2020)

