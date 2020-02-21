[Wardruna release movie for brand new solitary Grá]

Nellie McDonald
Wardruna



Norwegian folk proggers Wardruna have released a video clip for their brand name new one Grá. The song is taken from the band’s forthcoming new album Kvitravn, which will be launched New music For Nations on June five. You can watch the online video in complete under.

Grá (Grey) is our song to the wolf. It seeks to tackle and accept the price tag and duty of being section of, and not above nature,” Einar Selvik tells Prog. “After yet again, we were being supplied the opportunity to go to Finland and do the job with a attractive and courageous rescued wolf called Tihu and her caretakers. The video clip was directed by our good friend Tuukka Koski and his amazing crew at Koski Syväri.”

Kvitravn musically continues the place the Runaljod trilogy left off, speaking about Northern sorcery, spirit-animals, shadows, mother nature and animism, the wisdom and meanings of certain myths, numerous Norse religious ideas, and the relation involving sage and music.

The band have also announced that they will be supported by Jo Quail on the England and Ireland dates on their forthcoming European tour.

Wardruna tour dates.


Mar 28: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway


Apr 02: Kristiansand Kilden Teater, Norway


Apr 03: Stavanger Konserthus, Norway


Apr 04: Bergen Grieghallen, Norway


Apr 30: Moscow Crocus City Hall, Russia


May well 01: St Petersburg Yubileyny Sports activities Palace, Russia


May well 03: Poznan Hala Ziemi, Poland


May 04: Krakow ICE Congress Centre, Poland


May well 05: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Solvakia


May 07: Belgrade Sava Centar, Serbia


May possibly 08: Bucharest Arena Romanele, Romania


Jun 04: Manchester Albert Corridor, United kingdom


Jun 05: Dublin Vicar Avenue, Eire


June 06: Birmingham Symphony Hall, British isles


June 07: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, United kingdom


June 09: London Royal Competition Corridor, British isles


June 10 Cambridge Corn Trade, United kingdom


June 11: Gelsenkirchen Amphitheater, Germany


June 20: Clisson Hellfest, France


July 15-18 Hues of Ostrava Competition, Czech Republic


Aug 01: Savonlinna Opera Competition, Finland


Aug 12-16: Summer Breeze Competition, Germany


Aug 12-16: Midgardsblot Pageant, Norway


Sep 05: Selb Competition Mediaval, Germany


Sep 21: Reykjavik Harpa, Iceland