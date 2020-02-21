[Wardruna release movie for brand new solitary Grá]

Norwegian folk proggers Wardruna have released a video clip for their brand name new one Grá. The song is taken from the band’s forthcoming new album Kvitravn, which will be launched New music For Nations on June five. You can watch the online video in complete under.
“Grá (Grey) is our song to the wolf. It seeks to tackle and accept the price tag and duty of being section of, and not above nature,” Einar Selvik tells Prog. “After yet again, we were being supplied the opportunity to go to Finland and do the job with a attractive and courageous rescued wolf called Tihu and her caretakers. The video clip was directed by our good friend Tuukka Koski and his amazing crew at Koski Syväri.”
Kvitravn musically continues the place the Runaljod trilogy left off, speaking about Northern sorcery, spirit-animals, shadows, mother nature and animism, the wisdom and meanings of certain myths, numerous Norse religious ideas, and the relation involving sage and music.
The band have also announced that they will be supported by Jo Quail on the England and Ireland dates on their forthcoming European tour.
Wardruna tour dates.
Mar 28: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Apr 02: Kristiansand Kilden Teater, Norway
Apr 03: Stavanger Konserthus, Norway
Apr 04: Bergen Grieghallen, Norway
Apr 30: Moscow Crocus City Hall, Russia
May well 01: St Petersburg Yubileyny Sports activities Palace, Russia
May well 03: Poznan Hala Ziemi, Poland
May 04: Krakow ICE Congress Centre, Poland
May well 05: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Solvakia
May 07: Belgrade Sava Centar, Serbia
May possibly 08: Bucharest Arena Romanele, Romania
Jun 04: Manchester Albert Corridor, United kingdom
Jun 05: Dublin Vicar Avenue, Eire
June 06: Birmingham Symphony Hall, British isles
June 07: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, United kingdom
June 09: London Royal Competition Corridor, British isles
June 10 Cambridge Corn Trade, United kingdom
June 11: Gelsenkirchen Amphitheater, Germany
June 20: Clisson Hellfest, France
July 15-18 Hues of Ostrava Competition, Czech Republic
Aug 01: Savonlinna Opera Competition, Finland
Aug 12-16: Summer Breeze Competition, Germany
Aug 12-16: Midgardsblot Pageant, Norway
Sep 05: Selb Competition Mediaval, Germany
Sep 21: Reykjavik Harpa, Iceland