[Wardruna release movie for brand new solitary Grá]

Norwegian folk proggers Wardruna have released a video clip for their brand name new one Grá. The song is taken from the band’s forthcoming new album Kvitravn, which will be launched New music For Nations on June five. You can watch the online video in complete under.

“Grá (Grey) is our song to the wolf. It seeks to tackle and accept the price tag and duty of being section of, and not above nature,” Einar Selvik tells Prog. “After yet again, we were being supplied the opportunity to go to Finland and do the job with a attractive and courageous rescued wolf called Tihu and her caretakers. The video clip was directed by our good friend Tuukka Koski and his amazing crew at Koski Syväri.”

Kvitravn musically continues the place the Runaljod trilogy left off, speaking about Northern sorcery, spirit-animals, shadows, mother nature and animism, the wisdom and meanings of certain myths, numerous Norse religious ideas, and the relation involving sage and music.

The band have also announced that they will be supported by Jo Quail on the England and Ireland dates on their forthcoming European tour.

Wardruna tour dates.



Mar 28: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway



Apr 02: Kristiansand Kilden Teater, Norway



Apr 03: Stavanger Konserthus, Norway



Apr 04: Bergen Grieghallen, Norway



Apr 30: Moscow Crocus City Hall, Russia



May well 01: St Petersburg Yubileyny Sports activities Palace, Russia



May well 03: Poznan Hala Ziemi, Poland



May 04: Krakow ICE Congress Centre, Poland



May well 05: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Solvakia



May 07: Belgrade Sava Centar, Serbia



May possibly 08: Bucharest Arena Romanele, Romania



Jun 04: Manchester Albert Corridor, United kingdom



Jun 05: Dublin Vicar Avenue, Eire



June 06: Birmingham Symphony Hall, British isles



June 07: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, United kingdom



June 09: London Royal Competition Corridor, British isles



June 10 Cambridge Corn Trade, United kingdom



June 11: Gelsenkirchen Amphitheater, Germany



June 20: Clisson Hellfest, France



July 15-18 Hues of Ostrava Competition, Czech Republic



Aug 01: Savonlinna Opera Competition, Finland



Aug 12-16: Summer Breeze Competition, Germany



Aug 12-16: Midgardsblot Pageant, Norway



Sep 05: Selb Competition Mediaval, Germany



Sep 21: Reykjavik Harpa, Iceland