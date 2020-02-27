wardruna’s-lindy-fay-hella-releases-a-stunning-new-solo-video-clip

If you’ve listened to Lindy-Fay Hella sing with Wardruna, you’ll by now know that regardless of what forces she’s calling on, not all of them are rooted solely in this earthly airplane. Her new solo album, Seafarer – released past September on Ván Documents – disclosed not only a host of captivating new aspects, but a sensibility as mercurial as it was deeply personalized.

Permanently roaming it uncovered states of rapt, wistful surprise flourishing at the peripheries of people, electronica, and no matter what musical maps you’ve traditionally navigated by.

That Seafarer sold out its 1st urgent, suggests the album resonates throughout all forms of new music boundaries, and no matter whether you’re new to the broad, emotionally rewiring universe Lindy-Fay has made, or need to have a different option to stage back again in once again, we are honoured to offer you a way in, with a gorgeous new online video for the track Two Suns.

Featuring the singer in a variety of, journey-inducingly hued all-natural environments, it is possibly a single of the most sensitive music on the album, but the fragility of Lindy-Fay’s voice gets to be the starting up place for a journey that will bedazzle and beguile everyone who ventures into its off-kilter yet organically prosperous world.

So without more ado, shed your bearings to Two Suns, and scroll down for Lindy-Fay’s own commentary on the tune and the building of the online video!

<noscript><iframe data-lazy-priority="low" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/J9yIzHHLPJs" frameborder="0" height="315" width="560"></noscript>

Lindy-Fay Hella’s Seafearer album is accessible through the Ván Information web site and all important electronic platforms