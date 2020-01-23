Warm winters force an earlier Bloemencorso flower parade

The flower parade in the bulb-growing area of ​​Bollenstreek will take place a week earlier due to climate change, reports local broadcaster Omroep West.

The increasingly milder winters make it difficult to get flowers for the cars, organizer Esther de Hertog told the broadcaster. “The flowers went out earlier than usual and we have to adapt to them.”

The winters have become significantly warmer, said the station’s weather correspondent, Huub Mizee. “This winter is also very mild. We had no snow and no freezing temperatures, a unique situation. December is two degrees warmer on average. On December 17th we even measured 14 degrees. “

Flower growers are not afraid that the Bloemencorso could get into trouble. “The fields may bloom early, but that makes no difference to the product,” said Prisca Kleijn, spokeswoman for the Association of Onion Growers, to the broadcaster.

The Keukenhof in Lisse announced that it would plant 30% more onions in order to counteract unpredictable temperatures and to extend opening hours.

The flower parade will take place on April 17 next year. This year it takes place on April 25th.

DutchNews.nl has been free for 13 years, but now we’re asking our readers for help. Your donation enables us to always provide you with fair and accurate news and features on all Dutch topics.

Donate via Ideal, credit card or PayPal.