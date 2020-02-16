[Warming up commences Saturday – Up Information Data Chicago]

%MINIFYHTMLe6a905629a4e2091575cf3b514b6b14c11%
CHICAGO (Up News Data) – Just after an icy Friday, Saturday returns hotter with some clouds and snowfall.
According to Up Information Data 2 meteorologist Robb Ellis, warming commences at evening.
FRIDAY: Assume a minimum amount of 14 with windy skies and increasing clouds.
SATURDAY: Primarily cloudy with a substantial of 33. There will be a prospect of snow late in the afternoon at dusk.
Prolonged: Temps will go on in a gradual warming trend right up until Monday. Showers are doable on Mondays with temperatures falling yet again in the center of the week.