British melodic proggers Warmrain have replaced The Present at the forthcoming charity Prog The Forest clearly show. The improve has been blamed on an “unforeseen scheduling conflict.”

“While we’re sorry that The Gift will not be taking part in, we’re delighted to welcome Warmrain to the invoice, whose exceptional debut album Back again Previously mentioned The Clouds featured on lots of prog fan’s top 2019 album lists,” claims pageant organiser Chris Parkins.

“We’re sorry to disappoint our supporters, but guarantee them that we will be gigging extensively during the rest of the 12 months,” adds Mike Morton of The Present.

This year’s occasion normally takes position at Camden’s Fiddlers Elbow pub on July 4 and features I Am The Manic Whale, The Far Meadow, Emperor Norton and The Chamber Audio Box.

The party raises income for the Planet Land Rely on, who are serving to restore forests that have been shed to deforestation. Tickets for the all-working day event are available now.