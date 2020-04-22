Warner Bros. Offers In the Heights New Summer months 2021 Launch Date

Warner Bros. Presents In the Heights New Summer months 2021 Launch Date

Warner Bros. has specified a new launch day for Jon M. Chu’s musical drama In the Heights, which is now set to debut on June 18, 2021. The film is currently established to open in opposition to an untitled Pixar animated 3D film from Disney.

Warner Bros.’ upcoming In the Heights movie adaptation is centered on Lin-Manuel Miranda‘s award-winning Broadway musical of the very same identify. Together with Miranda, the film stars Anthony Ramos (Hamilton, A Star is Born), Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton) and Golden Globe winner Jimmy Smits (NYPD Blue), who will be actively playing the roles of Usnavi de la Vega, Benny and Kevin, respectively. Broadway star Daphne Rubin-Vega, Brooklyn 9-Nine’s Stephanie Beatriz, and Orange Is the New Black‘s Dascha Polanco will also star.

In the Heights is set in Washington Heights in New York City and focuses on a bodega operator who is closing his store and retiring to the Dominican Republic after inheriting his grandmother’s fortune. The musical gained the 2008 Tony Award for Greatest Musical.

Jon M. Chu (Outrageous Rich Asians) will immediate from a script composed by Quiara Alegría Hudes (Hamilton). Miranda, Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs, and Scott Sanders will provide as producers on the undertaking. Miranda portrayed the lead role of Usnavi in the Broadway musical and also wrote the tunes and lyrics.