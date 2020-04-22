Warner Bros.’ Scoob! Heading Straight to On-Demand This May

The Hollywood Reporter provides phrase that Warner Bros. will debut the animated motion picture Scoob! on high quality on-demand from customers in its place of waiting around for theaters to reopen. The movie will be offered to rent and to acquire in the house on Could 15 for $19.99 and $24.99, respectively, with the rental time period at 48 hours.

“While we’re all keen to be ready to the moment yet again demonstrate our movies in theaters, we’re navigating new, unparalleled occasions which get in touch with for innovative pondering and adaptability in how we distribute our written content,” Warner Bros. chairman-CEO Ann Sarnoff stated in a statement. “We know followers are eager to see Scoob! and we’re delighted we can supply this come to feel-fantastic motion picture for households to appreciate when they’re dwelling jointly.”

Scoob! is written by Matt Lieberman (The Addams Relatives) and directed by Tony Cervone (Place Jam). The film will stick to the mystery-solving team as they must crew up with other characters from the Hanna-Barbera universe to help you save the planet from supervillain Dick Dastardly.

The cast consists of a new technology of “meddling kids” with Zac Efron as Fred Jones, Amanda Seyfried as Daphne Blake, Will Forte as Norville “Shaggy” Rogers, Gina Rodriguez as Velma Dinkley, Tarcy Morgan as Dick Dastardly, and Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo. Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg (The Fighter, The Departed) and Golden World nominee Jason Isaacs (The Condition Inside, The OA) have also been solid in the roles of superhero Blue Falcon and villain Dick Dastardly. The pair will be becoming a member of the previously announced Ken Jeong as Dynomutt and Kiersey Clemons as Dee Dee Sykes.

The task, manufactured by Chris Columbus, Charles Roven, Richard Suckle, and Allison Abbate, will deliver back those pesky little ones and their pal Scooby, all of whom had been final seen on the huge screen in 2004’s reside-action misfire Scooby-Doo 2: Monster’s Unleashed.