Warner Bros. Scraps ‘Scoob!’ Theatrical Launch Going Straight To VOD

Warner Bros. will be sending Scoob! straight VOD as opposed to heading to ahead with its theatrical launch.

It’s come to be progressively apparent that theatres won’t be opening up anytime before long due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has rendered just about all theatres about the globe shuttered, as properly as leading to various productions to go on pause, including Warner Bros. very personal The Batman. With venues having no preference but to shut their doors for the security of the public, studios have been been pressured to adapt and have been releasing some of their lately unveiled movies on VOD for a top quality price tag. Some recent examples of movies going to VOD include admirer-favored Birds of Prey, horror film The Invisible Man, and action-thriller The Hunt. With families stuck at home and youngsters craving new content material, Warner Bros. has made the decision to capitalize on the situation by sending Scoob! straight to VOD.

Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday that it will not be ready for theatres to open for enthusiasts to get their Scoob! resolve. Warner Bros. chariman-CEO Ann Sarnoff said that the descision was produced so family members could get pleasure from a really feel-good film for the duration of this hoping time.

“While we’re all eager to be ready to after all over again clearly show our movies in theaters, we’re navigating new, unparalleled instances which simply call for inventive thinking and adaptability in how we distribute our content material. We know lovers are keen to see Scoob!and we’re delighted we can supply this sense-fantastic motion picture for households to appreciate when they are house together.”

Scoob! will continue to adhere to its Might 15 launch and will be capable to hire for $19.99 or get for $24.99. The Scooby-Doo movie is extremely predicted from Hanna-Barbera fans as it is meant to start off a shared cinematic universe showcasing all those people. Outside of that, it was the 1st theatrically-unveiled film from the franchise in around a decade, but it’s evident that that won’t be the situation anymore. Scoob! moving its launch straight to VOD is a further indication that studios like Warner Bros. are not concerned of specifically selling and interacting with the purchaser.

What are your thoughts on Scoob! going straight to VOD? Will you be renting the animated film? Comment under and permit us know!

Here’s the synopsis for the following animated Scooby-Doo film, Scoob!

Scooby and the gang deal with their most hard secret at any time: a plot to unleash the ghost doggy Cerberus upon the planet. As they race to stop this dogpocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has an epic future increased than any individual imagined.

Prepared by Kelly Fremon Craig and directed by Tony Cervone, Scoob! stars Zac Efron, Frank Welker, Kiersey Clemons, Will Forte, Jason Isaacs, Ken Jeong, Tracey Morgan, Gina Rodriguez, Amanda Seyfried and Mark Wahlberg.

Scoob! is scheduled for launch on May well 15, 2020.