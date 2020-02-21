[warnermedia-to-reunite-‘friends’-in-hbo-max-special]



FILE Photo: The solid of the American Tv set sitcom “Pals” (L to R) Matt Le Blanc, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer pose for shots at Channel four Television centre March 25, 1998./File Photo

February 21, 2020

(Reuters) – WarnerMedia is reuniting its “Friends” solid for an untitled, unscripted specific for its upcoming streaming service, HBO Max, the organization claimed on Friday.

AT&T Inc’s WarnerMedia mentioned https://pressroom.warnermediagroup.com/na/media-launch/hbo-max/a person-wherever-they-obtained-again-jointly collection stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will return to the hit comedy’s initial soundstage, Phase 24, on the Warner Bros studio whole lot in Burbank, California.

There have been a flurry of media stories about a prospective reunion due to the fact Aniston hinted final calendar year that some thing could possibly be underway.

Aniston spoke to talk demonstrate host Ellen DeGeneres about a probable new “Friends” task saying, “We would love for there to be a thing, but we really do not know what that some thing is. So we’re just trying. We’re operating on a little something.”

The unscripted forged reunion special, which will be directed by Ben Winston, together with all 10 seasons of the Emmy-winning collection, will be obtainable to subscribers at the launch of HBO Max in Could.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal stated the six stars would obtain in between $2.25 million and $2.5 million as portion of the offer.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Neha Malara in Bengaluru Modifying by Krishna Chandra Eluri)