Warning about the lowered Philippine volcano, thousands of people are returning home – KGET 17

MANILA, Philippines (AP) – Philippine authorities lowered the alert level for the Taal volcano on Sunday, two weeks after it started spitting ash, steam and rocks, a move that will help more than 376,000 displaced villagers to return home.

A popular tourist destination just south of Manila due to its picturesque setting in the middle of a lake, Taal erupted on January 12. It has caused no known deaths but has sparked an early crisis this year for one of the most disaster-prone nations in the world.

“The state of the Taal volcano over the past two weeks … has generally declined into less frequent volcanic seismic activity, slowed ground deformation … and low vapor and gas emissions in the main crater,” said declared the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The government agency has lowered the alert level from 4 to 3, which means there is “a diminished tendency towards a dangerous eruption”. The highest level 5 alert indicates a major and much more dangerous rash.

The agency also halved the danger zone where residents are to be evacuated, from the 14-kilometer (8.7-mile) radius around the volcano. Taal had last erupted 43 years ago.

“We have to be careful with Taal because of the danger she can still bring, so at the bottom level there should be increased preparation. People should prepare for a quick evacuation, “said Renato Solidum, the director of the institute, during a televised press conference.

Mayor Daniel Reyes of Agoncillo, a town along the western shores of Taal Lake overlooking the island where the volcano is located, said he was relieved but remained concerned. Residents of nearby Agoncillo and Laurel still could not return home due to the proximity of cities to the volcano. Thousands of villagers who lived and worked on Volcano Island will not be allowed to return permanently, said Batangas governor Hermilando Mandanas.

The mandanas warned returning villagers to assess the safety of their villages and homes, many of which remained covered with volcanic ash or were damaged by the eruption and earthquakes.

“It is a bit of a relief, but we are still in a complete deadlock,” Reyes told The Associated Press, adding that the 44,000 villagers in his town would remain in the evacuation centers.

Images showed thousands of elated villagers shouting “thank you” as they drove en masse to their still dusty cities in motorcycles, motorcycle taxis and some cars.

More than 376,000 people fled to safety in the ash-covered cities of the hard-hit Batangas province. Almost half of them sought housing in some 500 state-run emergency shelters, mainly schools and public buildings. The eruption had closed Manila’s main international airport overnight due to volcanic ash, forcing the cancellation of hundreds of flights.

A thriving tourist industry in Batangas and the highlands of the city of Tagaytay, where hundreds of hotels, sites, spas and parks have benefited from its breathtaking view of one of the world’s smallest volcanoes, s ‘is stopped for days.

The resorts around Lake Taal looked like ghost towns covered in ash. Police have set up barricades and checkpoints to prevent residents from sneaking into the danger zone to check their homes, rescue pets or recover food, documents and personal effects, triggering disputes.

The 1,020-foot (311-meter) Taal is the second most restive of about two dozen active Filipino volcanoes and is precariously located near densely populated areas. On the small island where the volcano is located, more than 5,000 villagers, many of whom work as tour guides, fled as the ground trembled and the volcano eroded a large plume of dark gray ash and vapor in the sky. Hundreds of horses, cows and other animals have been abandoned.

The Philippine archipelago is located in the so-called “Pacific ring of fire”, a seismically fragile region around the ocean basin, where most of the earthquakes and volcanic eruptions in the world occur.