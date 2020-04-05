Warning against self-treatment with coronavirus after treatment with lice

Ivermectin is usually used to treat lice (photo: Getty Images)

Australian health authorities have warned the public before attempting to treat coronavirus at home, saying that drugs that promise to treat the virus can be fatal.

The warning comes after the study showed that Ivermectin, which is usually used to treat lice, stops coronavirus in cell culture. Despite this, Victoria’s Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said she did not want people to “rush to pharmacies or supermarkets buying lice drugs.”

She said: “I want to emphasize this because we heard about people abroad who heard about potential events and then took medicines that were used in the wrong way and died as a result.”

In the US, a man died and his wife was hospitalized when they drank chloroquine-containing aquarium cleaner after chemicals, which proved promising as a treatment for coronavirus.

The number of deaths in the UK is constantly increasing. (Photo: PA)

According to Kylie Wagstaff, who led scientists from the Monash Biomedicine Discovery Institute and Doherty Institute in the treatment of lice, the team was “cautiously optimistic” about the potential of the drug, according to ABC.

She said, “We now need to determine if these safe doses we know to work in humans are also effective for the virus.”

In Australia, the coronavirus has so far killed 35 people, reporting 5,687 cases.

The number of fatalities in the UK is currently 4313, after a record increase of 708 on Saturday. To date, seven viruses have died of the virus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock yesterday warned that if the British disregarded the rules of distanceing themselves from society to take advantage of good weather this weekend, “all exercise” outside could be banned.

