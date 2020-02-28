[warning-as-m23-set-to-be-shut-in-the-vicinity-of-gatwick-airport-for-the-whole-weekend]

The M23 in close proximity to Gatwick Airport is established to near for the whole weekend for main roadworks.

The northbound carriage of the significant motorway will be shut fully for 56 hours though perform is carried out to transform a area of the road to a controversial good motorway.

Regardless of latest controversy about their security, the wise motorway venture on the M23 has been in development for a long time, with a huge-scale closure right before Xmas.

From 9pm on Friday (February 28), the motorway will near in between Junction 10 for Crawley and Junction eight for the M25.

The Gatwick Spur is off Junction 9 of the motorway, so people heading to and from the airport will have to program forward. Website traffic heading for Gatwick will have to use the city of Crawley for access.

Another detour is in place on the A22 through Brindley Heath.

The operate is predicted to be completed by Monday morning (March two).

Sections of the street will also be closed more than the upcoming four weekends as operate on the motorway gathers rate.

Every weekend the opposite carriageway will close to unfold the disturbance.