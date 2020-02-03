Warning attached as Emotet Trojan to PDF, MP4 and DocX files

Scary fraudsters use the corona virus crisis to install dangerous malware on computers.

Unsuspecting victims receive an email warning that a corona virus has been found near them. A file with information on measures to prevent infection is attached.

Cyber ​​security experts warn that the attached file contains a dangerous type of malware campaign that is capable of stealing bank logins, financial data, and even emptying cryptocurrency wallets.

The corona virus is used by fraudsters who want to exploit unsuspecting victims. (British Health Protection Agency)

The Trojan known as Emotet is attached in the form of PDF, MP4 and DocX files.

Users who open the document are infected with the malware, which antivirus software may not be able to detect.

If the likelihood of further infection is increased, emotet can also forward to each victim’s email contact, so recipients can feel safe to click on links or documents that appear to come from a trusted contact.

Cyber ​​security firms IBM X-Force and Kaspersky have discovered different iterations of emails, with emails being sent in several different languages.

Experts warn that “threat actors often exploit basic human emotions such as fear – especially when a global event has already triggered terror and panic”.

“What makes these attacks special is the fact that they trigger the Emotet Trojan, which has shown increased activity recently,” IBM X-Force wrote in a statement.

Kaspersky malware analyst Anton Ivanov said the cyber security company found 10 different files of malicious content, but expected an increase in that number.

“As people continue to worry about their health, we may see more and more malware in fake documents about the spread of the corona virus,” he said.

The Trojan is attached to a Word document. (Supplied)

CIMA helps coordinate the government’s response to national cyber incidents, ranging from Level 5: Normal Conditions to Level 1: National Cyber ​​Crisis.

Level 3 falls under the “serious cyber incident” category, as it can have “significant effects” on services, information, assets and government reputation.

It has now been reset to level 5, although this has changed in the recent coronavirus attacks.

Experts said people should avoid clicking suspicious links and investigate the extension of the attached file.

“Documents and video files cannot be in .exe or .lnk format,” said Ivanov.

How to detect a scam (included)

“If you want to get reliable and legitimate information, go to the official sources.”