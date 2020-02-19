[warning-to-be-informed-of-wished-sutton-woman-who-may-possibly-be-in-crawley]

We will use your email address only for sending you newsletters. Make sure you see ourPrivacy Recognizefor information of your facts protection legal rights Invalid Email

Police are looking for a female who is required on suspicion of regularly breaching a non-molestation get placed on her.

Sussex Law enforcement have released a photo of 35-12 months-aged Jennifer Kelly as officers require support discovering her.

Kelly, who is unemployed, is alleged to have breached the purchase on various events in between December 2019 and January 2020.

Law enforcement have not exposed the good reasons driving the buy or for how extended it has been in put.

Kelly’s previous known handle is in Throwley Way, Sutton, but she is identified to have hyperlinks to Crawley as very well.

She is explained as currently being 5′ five” of proportional develop, with brown hair and green eyes.

Everyone with sees Kelly or who has any facts as to her whereabouts is requested to make contact with Sussex Police online or by contacting 101.