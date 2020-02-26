warrant:-evelyn-boswell’s-mom-lied-about-lacking-girl-when-1st-questioned

Near Megan Boswell, 18, the mom of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell, has been arrested in Sullivan County on costs related to the case. Wochit

Megan “Maggie” Boswell, mother of missing Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Mae Boswell, lied to authorities about her daughter’s whereabouts when she was initial questioned, in accordance to court docket paperwork.

Boswell, 18, was arraigned Wednesday early morning on a demand of making a bogus report immediately after supplying a collection of what authorities called inconsistent and conflicting promises in the 7 days considering the fact that the 15-month-previous Blountville, Tennessee girl was claimed missing.

She remains in custody under a $25,000 bond. Her up coming court docket visual appeal is established for March two in Sullivan County Typical Periods Court docket.

A Sullivan County Sheriff’s Business office detective, along with a Tennessee Office of Kid’s Providers situation employee, were being the 1st to make call with Megan Boswell on Feb. 18 — the working day right before an Amber Alert was issued for the woman.

The mom, who is Evelyn’s sole authorized guardian, at first claimed the baby was with her father, Ethan Perry, according to an arrest affidavit.

She even more claimed she was meant to fulfill Perry the following working day in the parking ton of a local grocery retail store to decide up her daughter.

Investigators later identified Perry is stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana, on active obligation in the Army and did not have Evelyn.

“Throughout the investigation, it was identified that Megan Boswell designed the wrong statement to law enforcement in response to a legitimate inquiry by regulation enforcement about a material reality about an offense or with the intent to hinder regulation enforcement from finding Evelyn Boswell,” the arrest warrant states.

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Evelyn one week ago to question the general public for assistance discovering the missing girl. As of Wednesday, there has been no confirmed sighting of the boy or girl as the lookup proceeds.

Both equally the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are functioning with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Business office on the circumstance.

Most recently, the girl’s mother told a reporter in a televised job interview with WJHL on Monday night time that Evelyn’s maternal grandmother, Angela Boswell, had taken the boy or girl to a campsite in Mendota, Virginia, north of Bristol. She also accused authorities of not using her significantly.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office quickly countered that authorities by now experienced extensively investigated the Mendota declare and observed nothing.

Law enforcement have described the girl’s disappearance as a confounding situation crammed with conflicting and bewildering facts. Even though lots of simple issues continue to be unanswered, below is a breakdown of every little thing we know about the disappearance.

Evelyn, a 15-month-aged woman, has been explained by police as about two toes tall and weighing 28 lbs. She was last seen carrying a pink tracksuit, pink footwear and a pink bow.

While saying her disappearance, the TBI at first claimed Evelyn hadn’t been witnessed given that Dec. 26.

Having said that, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy reported on Friday that it was a lot more possible she was very last seen by a babysitter on Dec. 10 or Dec. 11.

Evelyn was not documented missing right up until Feb. 18.

