Warren agrees to publish WH impeachment documents

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) pledged on Friday to disclose the treasure of documents related to the impeachment that the White House banned, if she became president.

On the first day, as president, I will order the publication of all documents relating to this indictment investigation which the administration has hidden. The public needs to know what happened. All other presidential candidates should also commit to taking this step.

– Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) January 24, 2020

She added that Republicans should know that “this evidence will not be hidden forever”.

Warren made the promise just days after his campaign exposed his Justice Department task force to investigate members of the Trump administration for possible corruption.

His proposals are carefully timed. Democrats are frustrated as the trial unfolds and, despite the skillful leadership of Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA), all signs point to an easy acquittal at the hands of Republican senators.

Warren may be as helpless as his fellow Democrats now – but at least he can promise retroactive justice if he wins the election.