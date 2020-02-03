Warren Buffett’s Business Lesson: Stay Frank

COMMENT:

Warren Buffett announced the sale of his press business this week, separating from romantic titles like the Hickory Daily Record in North Carolina and The Daily Nonpareil in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

It had to be a key. The legendary investor has been wrapped in newspaper since he was a paper boy in the 1940s.

But it was not an unbroken love story. As difficult as it may be to imagine now, between the delivery of newspapers and their possession, there was a time in the 1970s when Buffett had trouble getting into it.

Specifically, he was annoyed that the Wall Street Journal did not cover the results of its conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway – “even if these revenues were a hundred times higher than those of certain companies whose information they regularly reported”.

Buffett resolved the situation in 1979 by listing his stock on the Nasdaq. Then the Journal began to pay attention. “This solves a broadcast problem that had bothered us,” he wrote in a letter to shareholders that year.

Rarely over the next four decades, Buffett suffered from a lack of attention. News organizations, blogs and passionate fans cling to each of his words.

But elsewhere, the problem of dissemination persists. Sometimes businesses are the victims. Sometimes it’s the authors.

In the first category, small businesses are deprived of analysts’ coverage because investment banks are cutting their research budgets. The problem has been compounded by EU rules preventing banks from bundling research with other services. Consequently, small public enterprises may find it difficult to attract attention.

But unlike Buffett in 1979, who chose to make his stock more liquid and benefit from more publicity, thousands of other companies are now deliberately taking the opposite course: becoming private and enjoying the dark.

Being private does not guarantee total secrecy everywhere. In the United States, multi-billion dollar companies like Koch Industries can hide their income statement from prying eyes; in other countries, including the United Kingdom, private companies have yet to publish their results. But the deadline has been relaxed, enforcement is uneven, and some of the largest private companies have pushed for the rules to change.

Private or public, companies practice more selective disclosure. Just this week, employee-owned British retailer John Lewis Partnership announced that it would end its ten-year-old practice of publishing weekly sales figures. Volkswagen, publicly owned, said its brands would stop publishing their monthly sales.

Meanwhile, three of the world’s largest public companies have only made selective disclosure in their quarterly results.

Apple produced its latest blockbuster results, but failed to say how many iPhones it sells. It stopped providing the data a year ago.

Microsoft has indicated a niche data point that it will open a data center in Qatar, but not the most useful revenue from Azure, its giant cloud company.

Facebook has not released revenue from Instagram, its flagship site, and this year will stop reporting the number of people who visit its main site.

The shutters therefore fall and investors are deprived of very relevant information. The passage to the shadows is a shame. Executives tempted to disclose less might consider Buffett’s words in another letter to shareholders: “We will be honest in our reports … Our guideline is to tell you the business facts that we would like to know if our positions were reversed. We owe you nothing less. “

Written By: Tom Braithwaite



© Financial Times

