Warren Buffett’s Business Lesson: Stay Frank

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
43
Warren Buffett's Business Lesson: Stay Frank

COMMENT:

Warren Buffett announced the sale of his press business this week, separating from romantic titles like the Hickory Daily Record in North Carolina and The Daily Nonpareil in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

It had to be a key. The legendary investor has been wrapped in newspaper since he was a paper boy in the 1940s.

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR