[Warren Chuckles About Klobuchar and Steyer Not Being aware of President of Mexico’s Title: ‘It Was a Surprise’]

Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential prospect Elizabeth Warren alternately defended and knocked billionaire Tom Steyer and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar around their failure to recall the identify of Mexico’s president, saying they were very likely “surprised” by the issue, but noting with a slight chuckle that “it was a surprise” that they did not know the reply.

On Monday, MSNBC campaign embed Ali Vitali asked Warren about Steyer’s and Klobuchar’s failure to arrive up with the name of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador when they had been questioned to title Mexico’s chief.

“Earlier this week, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer were being questioned about the president of Mexico, and they couldn’t title him,” Vitali reported, and asked “Is that a disqualifier, is that one thing you have to have to know?”

Warren struggled to be diplomatic, telling Vitali, “You know, seem, I consider that people today had been shocked by the question, but this is just one particular more piece of facts that individuals have.”

“The way I see this is it is genuinely vital to to realize the insurance policies with Mexico, and the sort of trade partnership we have, the kind of immigration partnership we have, the employment relocating again and forth, all of these are serious difficulties that have an effect on our economy,” Warren stated.

“And we need to be treating Mexico with regard, all of our candidates have to have to recognize improved about Mexico and be prepared to reply serious substantive queries,” Warren included, without having singling everyone out.

“Is it amateurish to be jogging for president of the United States and not know who the president of Mexico is?” Vitali asked.

Warren let out a slight chuckle and replied “Well, it was a shock.”

View the clip higher than via NBC News.