Warren Coleman: The man who built the first black textile factory in the United States

Warren Clay Coleman, an African American businessman in South Central North Carolina, built the first black textile factories in the United States.

Coleman was born into slavery on March 28, 1849. His mother Roxanna was an enslaved woman, while his father was Rufus Clay Barringer, a Confederate general.

At 21, Coleman was a Confederate soldier during the Civil War, with primary responsibility for making boots for the troops.

Coleman attended Howard University. After college, he started small businesses, including a barber shop and a candy store.

His father, who was white, gave him some money to buy land in mostly black areas in Concord, North Carolina, so that he could invest in real estate.

Coleman created an estimated 100 cheap rental apartments for Black residents. Years later, Coleman bought farms and land in the city and opened a general store in 1879.

He wanted to build a mill owned and operated by the black people, so he started laying the foundation stone, but the process stalled due to financial difficulties.

Photo credit: en.wikipedia.org

To get funding for the mill, Coleman teamed up with Washington Duke, a famous wealthy industrialist and railroader, to convince white investors.

Duke brought in white investors and had insurance policies sold, as black owned companies could not take out policies alone at that time. The mill equipment was renovated and was very maintenance-intensive as Coleman was unable to obtain loans for new machines. The mill was also opened in the event of setbacks, according to NPR 1901.

Photo credit: atlantablackstar.con

When the mill opened, Coleman hired 300 people to work in his business, and the mill became one of the most successful companies in the state. The mill worked smoothly from 1901 to 1904. It was described as an economic machine and an incubator for social change, which was a means by which the blacks in Jim Crow South could hold their own.

“It was a cornerstone for the African American community because they had no place to work other than in some (white) people’s homes. They weren’t used to paying black people. They were their former slaves, and this (the mill) was the blacks’ dream to buy land, do business, and feed themselves, ”Rev. Donald Anthony, chairman of the Historical Association of Concord, told The Charlotte Observer ,

Warren C. Coleman’s great-great-nephews Rodney Smith (left), Michael Smith (right) and Rev. Donald Anthony (center), chairman of the Concord Historical Association, stand in front of a plaque in the mill in honor of Coleman. Gwenolyn Glenn / WFAE

On March 31, 1904, Coleman died and his dream died with him. The turn of the century influenced the textile industry due to the excessive cotton prices and Coleman’s mill was subsequently auctioned off.

In 1906, J.W. Cannon, the white textile entrepreneur whose Cannon Mills still operates the property as a Fieldcrest Cannon Plant, acquired the mill.

However, Coleman had left a community of flourishing black homeowners in the city of Concord. He also left Price Memorial AME Zion Church, also in Concord.

Part of US-601 was designated Warren C. Coleman Boulevard in 2001, and its mill location was recognized by the National Register of Historic Places in 2016.