[Warren: Democrats should not nominate Bloomberg because of racist, misogynistic actions – updates]

The Democratic candidates for president take the stage in Las Vegas for the latest debate. Follow along with our live blog.

Debate takes sharp turn, reflecting state of race

The first moments of the Democratic debate in Las Vegas have been far sharper than any other so far in the race of the Democratic nomination – for good reason.

Michael Bloomberg has hit Bernie Sanders as too liberal to win in the general election. Elizabeth Warren attacked Bloomberg and described Amy Klobuchar’s health care plan as a “Post-it note.” Pete Buttigieg called Sanders and Bloomberg the two most polarizing figures on the stage.

“Can I just say I take personal offense because Post-it notes were invited in my state,” joked Klobuchar, who represents Minnesota in the Senate.

“You don’t put your money on a number that’s not even on the wheel,” Klobuchar fired back on health care, arguing that the Medicare-for-All plans supported by Sanders and Warren were unrealistic.

The sharp elbows underscored the sea changes taking place in the presidential campaign, compounding the long-running divide in the party between the more centrist candidates like Joe Biden and Buttigieg and liberals like Sanders and Warren. Not only is Bloomberg rearranging that narrative with his first appearance on stage — and his momentum in polling — but the race has become more defined by Sanders’ narrow win in New Hampshire and his virtual tie with Buttigieg in Iowa.

That means several of the candidates – including Bloomberg and Sanders – are suddenly targets for the rest of the field. Others, including Biden and Klobuchar, are battling for a performance that would allow them to place in the Nevada caucuses this weekend.

– John Fritze

Warren: Democrats should not nominate Bloomberg because of racist, misogynistic actions

The first big shot at Michael Bloomberg came from Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren who slammed the former New York City mayor.

Democrats should not nominate someone who is “hiding his tax returns of harassing women and of supporting racist policies like redlining and stop and frisk.” Or a ““billionaire who calls women fat broads and horseface lesbians.”

Warren, who is trailing in the polls, came out fiercely, saying it would be a mistake to nominate Bloomberg because “Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one billionaire for another.” a reference to Trump

Blomberg, who has apologized for the ‘Stop-and-Frisk’ policing policy that targeted neighborhoods of color in New York, emphasized his electability.

“I think we have two questions to face tonight. One is, who can beat Donald Trump. And number two, we can do the job as they get into the White House,” he said. “I would argue that I am the candidate that can do exactly most of those things. I’m a New Yorker, I know how to take on an arrogant con man like Donald Trump comes from New York.”

– Ledyard king

Buttigieg goes after Sanders and Bloomberg

Pete Buttigieg, in his first chance at-bat, said the party is facing the prospect of the only candidates being left standing after Super Tuesday being Bernie Sanders and Mike Bloomberg – whom he called the two most polarizing figures on the stage.

Most Americans will feel left out if forced to choose between a socialist who thinks capitalism is the root of all evil and a billionaire who thinks money is the root of all power.

Let’s put someone forward who is “actually a Democrat,” Buttigieg said. Democrats can do better than either a candidate who wants to burn the party down and one who “wants to buy this party.”

– Maureen Groppe

Bloomberg vows to take on ‘arrogant, con-man’ Trump

Michael Bloomberg, who has repeatedly taken fire from President Donald Trump since entering the race for the Democratic nomination, delivered some of it back to the president on the stage early in the debate.

Saying he was speaking as a “New Yorker,” Bloomberg said he knew how to “take on arrogant con man like Donald Trump.”

“I know how to run a complicated city, the biggest, most diverse city in this country,” Bloomberg said. “I’m a philanthropist who didn’t inherit his money, but made his money.”

In the early moments of a debate that started off far more feisty than the previous exchanges between the candidates, Bloomberg has been forced to both introduce his campaign and explain during the debate why he is best qualified to beat Trump, should he win the nomination.

-John Fritze

Sanders is given first chance to whack Bloomberg

The first question of the ninth debate was about former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who was making his first appearance on the stage.

Bernie Sanders, who is leading in the polls, was asked why he’s a better candidate to beat President Donald Trump than Bloomberg, who is pitching himself as a centrist.

Sanders said beating Trump will require the largest voter turnout in history and Bloomberg can’t do that because of his past support for the controversial “stop-and-frisk” police strategy.

Sanders that “went after the African American and Latino people in an outrageous way.”

By contrast, Sanders said, he’s bringing together people of all races and backgrounds around and agenda that works for all everyone and “not just the billionaire class.”

– Maureen Groppe

Bloomberg speaks, slams Sanders

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg made his debut remarks in a Democratic debate by slamming Sen. Bernie Sanders, suggesting that the Vermont senator could not build a winning coalition to take on President Donald Trump.

Bloomberg said Sanders couldn’t win by basing his campaign largely on a health care plan that he said would force millions of Americans to switch off their private coverage.

“That’s just not a way that you go and start building a coalition,” Bloomberg said in his first remarks on the debate stage.

If Sanders wins the nomination, Bloomberg said, “We will have Donald Trump for another four years.”

– John Fritze

Mobile billboards in Vegas celebrate Trump

LAS VEGAS – The Republican National Committee has bought a mobile billboard that will roam the Strip during tonight’s Democratic debate.

Rolling up and down Las Vegas Boulevard from 5-10 p.m., the board will attack Democrats and celebrate President Donald Trump.

A graphic on the billboard shows a chair being thrown at Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez. The image references the 2016 Nevada State Democratic Party convention, where Bernie Sanders supporters allegedly threw chairs.

Another graphic touts Trump’s economic performance in the White House, showing the president in a thumbs-up pose.

“President Trump has delivered to Nevada,” the sign reads, offering a list: “Record low unemployment rates… More than 125,000 jobs … A $1,300/year tax cut to Nevada workers and families.”

“President Trump has delivered for Silver State and Nevadans have no interest in a socialist agenda,” Trump Victory spokesman Keith Schipper said in a statement.

The mobile billboard even has a name: “DNC’s Big Rig.”

– Ed Komenda

Who is Obama’s best bud?

Do you have President Barack Obama on your debate bingo card?

He could be a popular topic given how often he’s come up lately in the Democrats’ nominating contest.

A lot of that is driven by ads from former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg touting Obama’s past praise for Bloomberg.

The ads are so convincing — and ubiquitous — that former Obama aides have said they’ve been asked when Obama endorsed Bloomberg. The ads have also annoyed some of those aides because Bloomberg didn’t endorse Obama in 2008 and gave what they saw as a sub-par endorsement in 2012.

“Welcome to the debates, Mike. We have a lot to catch up on about Barack Obama’s record,” tweeted former Vice President Joe Biden Wednesday.

The video that accompanied that tweet included Bloomberg’s past criticisms of Obama’s signature health care law and his record on climate change — among other clashes.

Pete Buttigieg, whose campaign has encouraged comparisons with Obama’s 2008 run, could bring up Obama with an attack on Bernie Sanders.

Buttigieg tweeted out Wednesday an article in The Atlantic about how close Sanders came to challenging Obama in the 2012 primary.

“Barack Obama was an excellent president,” Buttigieg tweeted. “What’s disappointing is that someone in this race would suggest otherwise.”

– Maureen Groppe

Expect to hear more about Medicare for All

While there’s been no shortage of discussion about health care in the previous eight Democratic debates, expect it to come up again tonight.

That’s because Medicare for All may be the best chance the center-left Democrats have of slowing Bernie Sanders’ momentum in Nevada.

Sanders’ costly and controversial plan worries the powerful Culinary Union, the state’s largest labor organization. The union fears workers would have to give up their hard-fought health care benefits for coverage that might not be as good.

The union has circulated flyers saying Medicare for All would “end Culinary Healthcare” but chose not to endorse any of the candidates who offer an alternative approach.

Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden will likely look for opportunities on stage to criticize Sanders’ plan and plug their proposals to improve health care coverage.

Expect Sanders to argue that Medicare for All would help unions by taking health care off the table during contract negotiations.

Meanwhile, a group comprised of major drugmakers, insurance companies and private hospitals, is saying a pox on both your houses.

Partnership for America’s Health Care Future launched a new ad around the debate that criticizes the approaches of both Sanders’ and the more moderate Democrats. The ad says the proposals would result in higher taxes and lower-quality care.

– Maureen Groppe

Biden slips further in polls and among oddsmakers

Hours before the debate in Las Vegas, a new national poll is cutting into Joe Biden’s core argument that his electability and broad appeal makes him the Democratic presidential nominee best suited to defeat Donald Trump.

The former vice president’s support among “Democratic-leaning” registered voters dropped from 32% in the same Washington Post-ABC News poll conducted in January to 16% in the poll released Wednesday. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders now leads with 32% (up 9 points from January), with former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg (14%) and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (12%) nipping at Biden’s heels.

The poll was conducted from Feb. 14-17 of 408 Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters, and it has a margin of error of plus or minus 6 percentage points.

One Oddsmaker doesn’t think much of Biden’s chances to win the nomination either.

Bovada, an online sports gambling site, puts his odds at +775, meaning someone who bets $100 on the former vice president to win the nomination would receive a payout of $775. On Jan. 1, Biden was the favorite at +200.

Sanders is now the favorite at +125, (he was +350 on Jan. 1) with Bloomberg close behind at +200. Warren has plummeted from +450 to +6600, well behind 2016 nominee Hillary Clinton who comes in at +2000, the same as Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Although Biden is not expected to do very well in Saturday’s Nevada Caucuses, one poll shows him leading the Feb. 29 South Carolina primary where he has invested time and resources truing to woo the state’s racially diverse electorate.

The poll, released by the University of Massachusetts Lowell’s Center for Public Opinion, found that 23% of likely voters in South Carolina’s Democratic primary support Biden compared to 21 percent for Sanders. Billionaire Tom Steyer, who will not be on Wednesday’s debate stage, is third with 13%.

The poll of 400 voters has an adjusted margin of error of plus or minus 7.5 percent.

– Ledyard King

‘2020 The Musical’

LAS VEGAS – Hours before the Democratic debate will unfold in a nearby Strip theater, Carol Dunitz stood outside Paris Las Vegas dressed like Uncle Sam.

She toted a sign with a message for passing tourists to see: “Dump the Trump in 2020.”

An Ann Arbor, Michigan, native with a doctorate in speech and theatre, Dunitz is the writer of “2020 The Musical,” a collection of 20 show tunes about dissecting political topics of the times: Global warming, reproductive rights and criminal justice reform among them.

Dunitz travels to all Democratic debates, promoting her musical and talking politics with anyone who cares to chat.

“Bloomberg or Sanders,” Dunitz said of her candidates, though her choice often changes.

Former New York City mayor has a chance, because “he’s more centrist,” Dunitz said. “That’s why the powers that be like him.”

– Ed Komenda

Se Habla Español

While many candidates are running Spanish language ads in Nevada it’s unlikely you’ll hear much Spanish on stage tonight.

Pete Buttigieg is the only candidate left who speaks Spanish.

The first candidate to speak Spanish at a debate was former Rep. Beto O’Rourke who, at the first debate last June, answered a question about tax rates in Spanish. Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker also threw in some Spanish that night. Booker’s best bilingual performance came in September when he was asked whether more Americans should follow his vegan diet.

“First of all, I want to say, `no,’” Booker responded. “Actually, I want to translate that into Spanish. `No.’”

One of Buttigieg’s Nevada ads translates the phonetic pronunciation of his name – Boot-edge-edge – into Spanish: Bt-ech-ech.

Buttigieg’s uncommon last name is Maltese and his Nevada ads emphasize that he is the son of an immigrant.

Likewise, Bernie Sanders, whose father immigrated from Europe, reminds voters of his immigrant roots in one of his Nevada ads.

About three in ten Nevadans are Latinos and nearly two in ten residents are foreign-born, according to the U.S. Census.

– Maureen Groppe

Get ready for attacks on Bloomberg

There appears to be no shortage of beefs that other Democratic candidates have with former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Let’s start with the fact that Bloomberg didn’t become a Democrat until 2018.

“I don’t endorse Republicans,” former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted Wednesday in response to a Bloomberg video showing Biden’s past praise for the former mayor.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren last week said Bloomberg “should not be the leader of our party” because of comments he made in 2008 about the financial crisis. Bloomberg said the crisis was started because banks were pressured to end the discriminatory housing practice known as “redlining.”

Warren and other Democrats have also accused Bloomberg of trying to buy the nomination through the unprecedented hundreds of millions of dollars he’s already spent. And she’s charged him with overseeing, as mayor, “a program that surveilled and tracked Muslim communities in mosques, restaurants, and even college campuses.”

Shortly before the debate, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders circulated a video of comments Bloomberg made in 2012 about decreasing benefits or raising the eligibility age of Medicare and Social Security.

“Let’s have some austerity for billionaires,” Sanders says at the end of the video.

Bloomberg, in his first appearance on the debate stage, could also get asked about:

His refusal to release women from confidentiality agreements they’ve signed relating to allegations of a hostile work environment at his company;

His past descriptions of transgender people as “he, she, or it” and dress-wearing men who enter girls’ locker rooms.

His past support for the controversial “stop-and-frisk” police strategy.

But Bloomberg isn’t shying from battle. His campaign has circulated a video criticizing the harassing “energy” of some of Sanders’ supporters. His aides are also warning that it’s almost too late for Democrats to coalesce behind an alternative to Sanders to stop him from getting the nomination.

– Maureen Groppe

As debate stage gets older, candidates tangle over health

Questions about age and health generally have rumbled below the surface as the candidates vie for the Democratic presidential nomination. Even when Bernie Sanders, 78, suffered a heart attack in October, his quick return to the campaign trail quieted any public concerns.

But when asked Tuesday during a CNN town hall whether he would provide more of his medical records, the Vermont senator demurred.

“I think we have released a detailed medical report, and I’m comfortable on what we have done,” he told moderator Anderson Cooper.

Wednesday’s debate crew is not only smaller (seven candidates in the last one versus six) and less ethnically diverse (no minorities this time) but older as well.

Gone are entrepreneur Andrew Yang, 45, and businessman Tom Steyer, 62. Arriving is former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, 78. That means four of the six candidates on stage (Bloomberg, Sanders, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren) will be at least 70.

On Wednesday, Sanders’ national press secretary, Briahna Gray, told CNN that questions about the Vermont senator’s health were “reminiscent” of those raised about other candidates, “questioning where they’re from, aspects of their lineage, etc.”

“None of the same concern is being demonstrated for Michael Bloomberg, who’s the same age as Bernie Sanders, who’s suffered heart attacks in the past,” she said.

In a statement, Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheekey said it was an “absolute lie that Mike had heart attacks” and called Gray’s claim “completely false.”

Sheekey said Bloomberg, 78, had two coronary stents placed in 2000 after a positive stress test. Bloomberg released a letter from his doctor Stephen Sisson in December saying he was in “outstanding health” and in “great physical shape.”

“There are no medical concerns, present or looming, that would prevent him from serving as President of the United States,” Sisson wrote.

In a Twitter post Wednesday, Gray said she “misspoke” about Bloomberg having a heart attack and said Bloomberg “underwent the same stent procedure as Bernie.”

Bloomberg’s heart procedure was a preventive measure, whereas Sanders’ was conducted after the candidate had a heart attack.

– Ledyard King and Nicolas Wu

Democrats set to debate for ninth time but with one new face

WASHINGTON – Five familiar faces and one new one take the Democratic debate stage tonight in Las Vegas.

That should generate a lot of fireworks as the returning candidates, who feel like they’ve been put through the paces from the past eight debates and months of campaigning, get their first chance to test former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Bloomberg is making his first appearance, despite the fact that he is not on the ballot in Nevada, which caucuses Saturday.

But while Bloomberg is skipping the first four states to vote in Democrats’ presidential nominating contest, he is spending heavily across the country.

That earned him enough support in polls to qualify for the debate after the Democratic National Committee last month changed the entry rules that had included donor requirements. Bloomberg, who has already spent more on advertising than President Barack Obama spent on ads during his entire 2012 re-election campaign, is self-funding his bid.

The next-richest Democrat in the contest, activist Tom Steyer, will not be in the debate. He failed to win at least one delegate in Iowa or New Hampshire or show support of 10 percent or more in four qualifying polls. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii also did not qualify.

The candidates getting their first chance to spar with Bloomberg are Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

The two-hour debate begins at 9 p.m. ET.

There are five moderators: NBC anchor Lester Holt, “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Hallie Jackson, Noticias Telemundo Senior Correspondent Vanessa Hauc and Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent.

