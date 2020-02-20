[warren-goes-hard-immediately-after-bloomberg-and-relaxation-of-dem-field-at-debate]

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) arrived out swinging through Wednesday’s Democratic primary discussion, providing a barrage of zingers at a number of of her opponents on phase, most notably previous New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Below are a several strains from the Massachusetts senator:
On Bloomberg:
I’d like to discuss about who we’re functioning against: A billionaire who phone calls ladies ‘fat broads’ and ‘horse-faced lesbians,” and no I’m not conversing about Donald Trump, I’m chatting about Mayor Bloomberg.
Democrats are not heading to win if we have a nominee who has a record of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women, and of supporting racist policies like pink-lining and halt-and-frisk .. Democrats choose a substantial risk if we just substitute a person arrogant billionaire for a different. This place has worked for the abundant for a prolonged time. And remaining everybody else in the filth. It is time to have a president who will be on the side of doing the job family members and be prepared to get out there and fight for them. That is why I am in this race. And that is how I will beat Donald Trump.
On previous South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg:
Mayor Buttigieg genuinely has a slogan that was assumed up by his consultants to paper more than a slender edition of a strategy that would depart millions of folks not able to manage their health and fitness care. It is not a approach, it is a Powerpoint.
On Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN):
And Amy’s approach is even less. It’s like a article-it observe, insert program below.
On Bloomberg, once more, needling him on non-disclosure agreements he had previous staff members indicator:
I have. I hope you heard what his defense was: I’ve been good to some gals. That just does not lower it. The mayor has to stand on his report. And what we need to know is just what’s lurking out there. He has gotten some selection of ladies — dozens, who is familiar with — to indication nondisclosure agreements for sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the office. So Mr. Mayor, are you keen to release all of these women of all ages from these nondisclosure agreements? So we can listen to their side of the tale?
[…] I’m sorry, no, the concern is, are the gals bound by getting muzzled by you? And you could launch them from that quickly.