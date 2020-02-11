Warren says Biden “Not here to fight”

Live updates from the first primary in New Hampshire.

Herald employees report from polling stations and campaign offices in the Granite State.

Biden decamps to South Carolina

Former vice president Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that he would leave New Hampshire for the first nightly campaign campaigns to start his campaign in South Carolina.

When asked about her reaction to Biden’s departure, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts, told the Messenger: “” I think it says he is not here to fight for the votes in New Hampshire. “

Lisa Kashinsky, Rick Sobey

Sanders greets voters

Bernie Sanders embraced and shook hands with supporters outside a Manchester polling station while waiting for the results of the New Hampshire primary.

Sanders would not speculate as to whether he expects a “resounding” victory in Tuesday’s primary race, but said he hopes for a win. He did not comment on rival Joe Biden’s decision to essentially give up New Hampshire and later travel to South Carolina on Tuesday.

Sanders says he is proud “that we have spoken to tens of thousands of people in New Hampshire.”

Supporters outside the ballot box congratulated Sanders and said they were proud of him.

One of those voters was Linda Bouldin, 63, who just moved to New Hampshire, where her daughter lives last year.

She voted for Sanders in the 2016 primary in Texas and “I never stopped loving him.”

