Warren wants the task force to investigate Trump’s administration – Boston Herald

WASHINGTON (AP) – Elizabeth Warren says she will set up a federal task force to investigate corruption during the Trump government if elected president.

The Massachusetts senator released Tuesday a plan that, according to her campaign, “will restore integrity and competence” to the government after President Donald Trump. She said the task force would be set up within the Ministry of Justice and “hold the officials of the previous government responsible for illegal activities.” She also said she would ask to resign from all Trump’s political agents and all federal contracts that “emerged as the result of corruption.” “

With the Iowa caucuses leadoff two weeks away, Warren is considered a leader in that state and nationally, bundled near the top of the polls with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden and former South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg. All four have long condemned corruption in the Trump government, but Warren’s proposal aims to provide a blueprint for specifically reversing Trump’s influence if she wins her party’s nomination and the November general election.

Trump campaigned for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination on a promise to rid Washington of corruption and “drain the swamp.” He claims he has been successful in this.

Presidents can use executive actions to exercise broad power over the federal government, including the creation of task forces. However, any investigation may fall under the Attorney General of the new administration.

The Warren campaign is aimed at promising broad structural changes in the political and economic system of the nation, but its plan to reshape the federal bureaucracy focuses more on the direct logistics of the administration. As part of that, the senator promised that her cabinet would be at least 50% women or non-binary people and that she would announce all her positions before December 1, less than a month after election day. She said her administration would perform all senior and mid-level functions of the White House by the opening in January next year.

Warren also promises not to hire current lobbyists in its administration. She says that former lobbyists of companies have a cooling-off period of six years and lobbyists of non-companies a period of two years.

