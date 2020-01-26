Warren Wins Coveted Iowa Endorsement for Democratic Nomination | world

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) learns from an employee that she received confirmation from the Des Moines Register newspaper on January 25, 2020, after a meeting at the Campaign City Hall in Muscatine, Iowa, January 25, 2020. – Reuters pic

MUSCATINE, Iowa, January 25 – Des Moines Register newspaper approved Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren in the crowded race for the Democratic Party President’s nomination. Nation Caucus on February 3rd.

Iowa’s gatherings are the first nomination competitions in presidential election cycles that give the largely rural Midwest state an oversized role in selecting flag bearers from each party.

“I just heard about it and I’m thrilled,” Warren told supporters after an event in Muscatine, Iowa. “It really means a lot to me.”

Warren, the choice of the registry, is a progressive advocate for a payer health care system and reforms throughout the country’s economic, political, and criminal system.

In its approval, the newspaper said that Warren “would drive unequal America in the right direction.”

However, the registry’s editors continued to insist that Warren, considered by some to be too far to the left, is not a radical.

“The senior US senator from Massachusetts is not the radical that some think she is,” the newspaper said. “She was a registered Republican until 1996. She is a capitalist.”

In an Iowa poll published by the New York Times yesterday, Warren ranked third among democratic voters, behind Vermont’s progressive Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden. The confirmation of the register was the second high-profile nod by a major newspaper this week. The New York Times, along with Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, approved it this week, offering advanced Warren and Klobuchar for those who prefer a more moderate approach.

In Muscatine, where Klobuchar was supposed to speak at a campaign event shortly after Warren appeared, Dick Paul, 68, said he tends to support Klobuchar because she has extensive government experience and “good common sense.”

“I don’t pay much attention to endorsements,” said Paul. “I don’t think it will make a difference.”

About 45 minutes after the announcement, Warren’s campaign emailed supporters, shared the news, and asked for donations to increase voter turnout that night.

“As exciting as these endorsements are, they won’t mean anything if we don’t do the work on-site to display our supporters on February 3rd,” the email said.

While Donald Trump, an incumbent with high ratings within his party, is likely to win the Republican nomination, the Democrats’ field remains wide open: five candidates lead a pack that started with more than two dozen applicants.

Top finishers in Iowa’s nomination competitions often lead their parties in the last campaign. Later yesterday, another Iowa newspaper, the smaller Sioux City Journal, Biden, said he was “best positioned to enable Americans to play a competitive head-to-head match with President Trump.” – Reuters