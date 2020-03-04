warren’s-last-stand

Is it way too late now for me to get my selfie with the bogus Indian?

How am I going to get her to autograph my duplicate of “Pow Wow Chow?”

When does Bailey the surprise dog go again to Hire-a-Dog Kennel?

She finished third in her “home state” of Massachusetts, and fourth in her indigenous condition of Oklahoma — this is Pocahontas’ own private Wounded Knee, and toss in Horseshoe Bend and Tippecanoe, too.

She obtained “hammered,” to use her preferred term from the 2012 Senate marketing campaign. And undoubtedly, somewhere, on the other side of the environment, Scott Brown have to be smiling. What goes close to arrives about.

“Cast a vote that tends to make you proud!” she exhorted Tuesday night time in Michigan.

For the history, exit polls in Massachusetts showed her ending 3rd among ladies. They must be very pleased of by themselves.

Did President Trump get in touch with this a single or what Monday night in Charlotte?

“Elizabeth Pocahontas — by the way, she’s record, she’s heritage. … You know, those embers ended up burning a minimal bit a couple of months back but they never caught on. In simple fact, she’ll probably get rid of the point out of Massachusetts to Bernie. … She’s the senator from Massachusetts. I imagine she’s gonna drop it to Bernie.”

Properly, alright, so she misplaced it to Joe Biden … and Bernie as well.

Then he riffed on her bogus DNA check.

“I reported I have a lot more Indian blood in me than you have and I have none. … A single-1024th. … What a phony she is, what a phony.”

Sure, she is. Or must I say was, because it’s all above. Increase her name to the list of also-rans from the Bay Point out, two of whom joined on the ballot and in oblivion on the ballot Tuesday — Bill Weld and Deval Patrick.

And right before them Ted Kennedy, Mike Dukakis, Paul Tsongas, John Kerry … and now Lieawatha. All their candidacies ended up in the Content Searching Floor. Not just one became the Fantastic White Father.

The phony Indian has hardly ever experienced any actual interest both in the Senate or the state. If she cared about Massachusetts she’d have recognized in 2012 that the “west coast” of Massachusetts is the Connecticut River, and that over and above it lies Berkshire County, the place Bernie dominated Tuesday night time.

If she’d cared about Massachusetts, she’d have recognized that the city of Bourne is not pronounced “Bern.” She wouldn’t have termed the American justice system “racist entrance to back” times after two law enforcement officers in this article had been gunned down in chilly blood.

It was a lengthy time coming, but many moons of utter political phoniness, of talking with forked tongue, eventually came again to chunk her in the … perfectly, you know.

Maura Healey will endure. Ditto Ayanna Pressley.

The Joe Biden supporters like Marty Walsh and Steve Lynch who seemed like such forlorn losers previous 7 days — they can breathe a little much easier, but only for a day or so. Prolonged time period, the tides are managing from them. They greater hope Uncle Joe can try to remember what day of the week it is, and what state he’s in, at minimum until Nov. three.

Now she runs out of wampum. Time to “reassess,” followed by a determination to “suspend” the marketing campaign. Back to the tepee.

A genuine major loser: the Boston World. Could the bow-tied bum kissers have quite possibly written any a lot more puff pieces? About her “path to victory”? What’s the Globe observe up today — her route to the Path of Tears?

The utter nadir of the Globe’s coverage experienced to be the assaults on Bernie for acquiring the audacity to campaign towards the bogus Indian — “shabby,” the pajama boys typed. “Brazen.”

Obviously, Bernie smelled blood in the drinking water. A person exit poll Tuesday night time told the tale: of the Massachusetts voters who’d resolved early, only seven% went with Spreading Bull.

How several people did she have at the polls Tuesday? I imply, in the cities that really don’t have cheese outlets, or Black Lives Make any difference banners outdoors the picket church buildings, or signs on the roads that warn that the DPW doesn’t use salt through snowstorms?

For someone who promises to have grown up on the jagged (or once in a while ragged) edge of the center class, she seemed to have subsequent to no support. Medicare for All, absolutely free tuition, reparations, the wealth tax — goodnight faux Indian.

She’s done. Improved late than hardly ever!