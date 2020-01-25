Warrior Moon Wisdom by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

Under this warrior moon the rules of the fight are relevant and not to be confused with the rules of the war. The one who wins the battle is not always the one who wins the war. And the hero is not always the person who won the fight. Victory is not relevant in the hero’s story because heroes are not made by results; they are made by heroic actions.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). While you are achieving great performance, do not forget to check your current sources. What does your emotional and spiritual fuel meter say? Is it time to connect or refuel?

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). As if you need another reason to practice, you are reminded that internalizing the pressure from home and work is simply not good for you. All mental stress can be physically processed today.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). Those who can process a lot of information at the same time often mistakenly assume that this is the same for everyone. That’s not it. All efforts to communicate with those who process differently are richly rewarded.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). You may not feel well now, and it will be important to trust your inner knowing, no matter how irrational it appears. Your entire being wants to move itself to the homeostasis of love.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Instead of thinking in terms of belief, think in terms of functionality. Find out what works and what doesn’t and prioritize your weekend according to the new order.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). Having access to everything that goes with a relationship with you – well, that only creates gluttony. Stop offering your complete package. That special must only be used for a limited time.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). Waiting for something important is always a mistake. Doing something important is never a mistake. You will wonder how to manage things. Just shoot the moon.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). If something is important to you, then it’s just like that. You should not justify your feelings to anyone, and especially not to yourself. In fact, if you can refrain from self-criticism all day long, it would help enormously.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Happiness prepares for a long-term goal while at the same time meeting your daily needs for contemporary needs such as beauty, mental stimulation, kinship and excitement.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). In a sense, you are a company in and of yourself. You hold meetings. You manage and produce. You scale if necessary. You change tactics, personnel and leadership where necessary to meet the demands of the market.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). People will try to describe what you do or how you present. Even if it is very beautiful, the definition of others is not entirely irrelevant. It matters – just not very much. It is more like a footnote in your experience, a context cue.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). Whatever you have enjoyed with someone in the past, it is about to restart. Things are different now, but there is something great about that difference if you just let it happen.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (December 7). Losing is educational. So maybe this is not the year that you learn the most. You win a lot and every time something comes to life in you. In March, a new idea will suddenly take a different direction in your life. Trust your inner knowing about when to fight and take care of yourself and when to challenge and push yourself. Virgo and Libra love you. Your lucky numbers are: 9, 30, 1, 11 and 39.

ASTROLOGICAL QUESTIONS: “I can’t stop thinking about the person I went to high school with in my junior year, 15 years ago. We went out the whole school year, then he went to college and it was over. A few years ago I saw him in a restaurant and later later in a popular walking place, both of which we talked for about five minutes and then parted. The feeling between us was nice, but we did not exchange information. I have had many relationships. Why “Am I so attached to this? He’s married now. It’s crazy that I still think about him, but I do. He’s a scales and I’m a Leo. How can I get over this?”

The reason it stays with you is because this Libra gave you your first real heartache. You did not exchange any information with him when you were given the opportunity to protect yourself. Leo rules the heart, and you tend to give your heart easily. You keep passionate and the pain that you feel when it fails is unbearable. But you will find that you have become better at this over the years and this relationship is partly the reason why. Thank you mentally for the lessons you have learned. Gratitude helps you to go further.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: With her award-winning music, Sara Bareilles encourages honesty, courage and self-expression – values ​​that are dear to Sagittarius people and who do not want to waste time and energy on messy communication. Bareilles was born when the moon was in Leo, the sign of amusement. Natal Mars, Jupiter and Saturn in Virgo point to a hard worker who strives for perfection.

