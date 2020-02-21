[Warwick’s race on Friday, but Saturday’s Chepstow card was deserted | Racing news]

The Warwick card will continue on on Friday just after the program handed a morning inspection.

Considerations about new rains on Thursday afternoon triggered the announcement of a management of eight a.m.

But the assembly was accredited shortly just before 7.15, and an eight-operate card will start at one.25 on the floor, which is large and gentle in sites on the chase.

The Leap of Pleasure reorganized on Racing Tv Jane Seymour Mares & # 39 Novices & # 39 Hurdle is the next grade occupation.

Having said that, Chepstow has been forced to leave Saturday's card.

"The situations are not at the moment viable and the forecast does not supply enough assurance for the improvement essential for the study course to be safe," read a concept from his Twitter account.