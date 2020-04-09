Warzone has made a huge difference on many logistics

PRINCIPLES OF FOOD

“Call of Duty: Warzone” is available in its Season Three Update

With the work of the Addition Friday, things are much more than that

The new game mode mod Quads, but has been released

“Call of Duty: Warzone” has completed its re-release of Season Three, with a huge change in its loadout boxes.

For those who don’t know, loadout games will allow players to play royale games to exchange their merchandise anytime with the goods or equipment of their choice. This includes weapons, props and perks, which is undoubtedly a game that brings down the idea of ​​mindfulness.

However, with Season’s update, the boxes are harder to reach. This comes after Infinity Ward and Activision raised its target price to $ 10,000, for Polygon.

Previously, loadout costs fell to just $ 8,500. Now, with the immediate changes, players will need to make more money in the game by buying more items.

While it could be argued that the reason for the increase in price is due to the fact that the new game modes allow players to compete in 4-man boxes, the sad fact is that toys. After all, it is easy to raise money for the movies, but it’s a different story at play.

There is also a possible increase in price in response to disputes about the feature, since no player is required. By making things harder to get more competitive, Activision and Infinity Ward are hoping that it will reduce the stress and complaints they face.

It is always interesting to see what the long term impact of the price change is. However, it can be a little tricky to use the player’s points and the players rely on the weapons they see on the screen.

As noted, the main idea of ​​the “Call of Duty: Warzone” Season Three update was the integration of a game called Quads. With this, players can create a team of four and join the battle royale.

Plunder’s new gaming system is also good, as players can collect more money quickly. However, it poses different challenges, because in addition to the battlefield, it is necessary to reorganize the players and prevent them from being killed to prevent possible Or statistics.

Call of Duty: Warzone is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

“Call of Duty: WWII” is rolling out the new A-Class System with the new Multiplayer Online Extension System. Image: Insert

. [tagToTranslate] function [t] callback function [t] call type function [t] call function