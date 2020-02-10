Was Ben Affleck overwhelmed by Matt Damon when he stopped drinking?

Ben Affleck was not overtaken Matt Damon When he became sober last year, but exactly a year ago, a tabloid claimed that this was the case. Gossip Cop unmasked the premise when it first appeared. 365 days later, it remains untrue.

On February 10, 2019 Gossip Cop called out star for the false claim that Damon didn’t want to hang out with Affleck because he had stopped drinking. The story was published a few months after Affleck completed a rehabilitation stay. According to an unknown source, Damon was disappointed that they were no longer “drinking buddies” and therefore decided to spend more time with his buddy Chris Hemsworth, who “never denies the opportunity to celebrate with his brothers,” alleged insiders added: “Matt likes to hang out with Chris because he doesn’t have to worry. If he’s near Ben, he can’t even enjoy a beer. “

Gossip Cop corrected the wrong story immediately. A source near Damon assured us that the report was unfounded. Reliable outlets like People Magazine and Entertainment Tonight also reported that Damon is one of Affleck’s biggest advocates when it comes to its sobriety.

In July 2019, a few months after we exposed the story of the tabloid, it was announced that Affleck and Damon would be part of the epoch thriller The Last Duel, which they also write together. Contrary to their separate ways, the longtime buddies will be directing a film for the first time since the 1998 dogma. The last duel is also the first time since 1997 that they have written a film together.

In October 2019, Affleck returned to a Halloween party after more than a year of sobriety. A week later, Damon gave his friend an update and told Entertainment Tonight that he “looks great and is fine”. Damon added: “We worked on this script and he’s just great.” Stars have been close friends since childhood, and Damon has supported Affleck in his struggles with sobriety over the years. The idea that Damon Affleck would be banished from his life because they can’t enjoy beer together is just absurd.

Star clearly has no insight into the friendship between the longtime friends, but that doesn’t prevent the tabloid from continuing to make up stories about them. Just last month Gossip Cop I broke the magazine because I wrongly claimed that Damon’s wife was tired of Affleck always being around. This fake article was put together when it became clear that Damon and Affleck are still good friends – so the idea came up that Damon’s wife didn’t like his boyfriend. All of this drama is completely invented.