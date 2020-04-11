Was ITV’s “quiz” originally filmed in the studio “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”?

Since the news that ITV intends to make the 2001 story Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Declared to cheat scandal for true crime drama, the world was eagerly awaiting the release of the quiz. Based on James Graham’s play by the same name, the three-part drama features a star-studded cast and ensures you retell the story you think you know. But where was the quiz filmed? Who wants to be a millionaire? The setting seems almost identical to the one we remembered from Chris Trent’s days – but is it the one he used, the one that Jeremy Clarkson conquered, or somewhere else?

Quiz tells the true story of former British Army chief Charles Ingram, who is accused of cheating his way to the premiere of the ITV quiz show who wants to be a millionaire. With the help of his wife, Diana, and co-worker, Tecwen Wittock – both of whom were in the crowd, coughing to signal the right answers – Charles won the £ 1m cash prize.

While the producers were considering using the MediaCity studio where the current film Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, filmed now by Jeremy Clarkson, decided they looked too modern. Instead they restored the early 2000s set at Wimbledon Studios.

ITV / left bank photos

“The whole thing is just as it was. The walk to this set for the first time was fantastic,” McFarden said in a statement sent to Boston UK. “No play is required because you are there under the lights and feel all that fear that the real contestants would feel when trying to get in the chair.”

Speaking about the experience of walking to the replica set, Michael Sheen (who will play Chris Trent) said: “I assumed they would just build sections of the set, like you do in the movies. Small aspects to it. But no. They built a complete replica of the classic backdrop of the 1990s. To the studio was like going into the studio to shoot this show. It does a great job for you. “

Sian Clifford (playing Diana) added: “This music is designed to get under your skin and it works. Sitting in that chair gives you a real sense of how so much is at stake. Your one chance to take part. It’s so easy to watch from your couch, But it’s very different when you’re there. “

ITV / left bank photos

But what about the court scenes? Well, in order to keep things faithful to life, the cast was filmed outside the Crown Court in Southwark, where the real trial was held. Of course, they were not allowed to take pictures inside, so the interior was fiery in an old and untapped court in Hammersmith. James Graham, stage writer and original producer of ITV, explains: “The production designer wanted a very modern interior to match that of Southwark.”

The perfect way to end the Easter weekend (especially after spending it in self-isolation), a quiz airs for three consecutive nights from Monday, April 13 at 9 p.m. On ITV. This means that just two days later, you will find out if you think Instagram really did or not …