Jennifer Aniston was not part of a supposed TV show Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, That was the bogus claim of a tabloid that Gossip Cop unmasked exactly a year ago. Today the story remains as wrong as ever.

On February 4, 2019 women’s Day reported that Cox and Kudrow had “betrayed” their friends as the protagonists by starting to develop a project together and leaving Aniston out of the circle. As usual, the publication cited an apparently omniscient “insider” who claimed that Aniston was always “so busy” with other projects that Cox didn’t bother to ask them. The suspect insider further claimed that Kudrow and Aniston “never really agreed” and Aniston would certainly view the gesture as Kudrow’s aggressive gesture.

Gossip Cop unmasked the obviously false claim. Several sources near the three stars told us that the story was utter nonsense. Cox and Kudrow did not develop a secret project at all. Aniston was not annoyed that he was released from a television program that was never in the works.

The past year has only further proved the untruth of this story. For one thing, there was no mention of a Kudrow and Cox project reported by one of the Hollywood trade magazines. You’d think someone other than the nonexistent source of Woman’s Day would have heard of it by now.

On the other hand, there has been a lot of talk recently about the much anticipated reunion of the friends. According to The Hollywood Reporter in a story published last November, the series’ six stars (including all three women) and the original creators are in conversation with HBO Max for a reunification project. HBO Max, a streaming service supported by WarnerMedia, will also have all ten seasons of the original series ready for your binge viewing pleasure. When Cox and Kudrow work together on a project, Aniston knows of course.

This was not the tabloid’s last attempt to brew a drama between the Friends’ three main actresses. Later in February 2019, the national investigator also claimed that Kudrow and Cox were working on their own television show to sabotage Aniston’s new Apple TV + series, The Morning Show. Gossip Cop unmasked this equally ridiculous claim. Although publications such as Women’s Day and the national investigator heartily desire this, there is simply no fierce rivalry between the three friends.

