[was-manchester-united-captain-harry-maguire-lucky-to-a-escape-red-card-for-kicking-chelsea-striker-michy-batshuayi?]

It’s been precisely a single thirty day period because Harry Maguire was confirmed as Manchester United’s club captain.

And when you are captain of a person of the most important golf equipment in the entire world, that will come with great accountability.

Getty Illustrations or photos – Getty Maguire is arguably very lucky to have not been sent off early on towards Chelsea

But Maguire was perhaps lucky to not get despatched off for kicking Michy Batshuayi in the early stages of Man United’s excursion to Chelsea on Monday night, a match the Red Devils must not shed.

Both Maguire and Batshuayi were being chasing the ball which the defender just about built, however, he slid off the subject of participate in whilst earning the clearance.

Batshuayi’s momentum took him in direction of Maguire and while the England international’s ft ended up already in the air, he appeared to prolong his proper leg which caught the Belgian in the nether regions.

The Chelsea bench ended up animated in the immediate aftermath of the incident but the situation subtle really speedily.

Maguire was not even booked by referee Anthony Taylor, but was he fortuitous to not be presented a pink card? Underneath you can see a online video of the incident.

It’s pretty very similar to an incident which observed Tottenham star Heung-min Son despatched off for kicking Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. Taylor was officiating that video game and despatched Son off for the problem.

And there looks to be an arrangement that Maguire is lucky to nonetheless be on the pitch with Jamie Carragher telling Sky Athletics the Guy United player is a ‘very fortunate boy’.

In the meantime, Gentleman United legend Roy Keane said: “I assume it’s a red card. I feel Harry Maguire’s temperament has assisted him. I think they do search at the package.”

The Pink Devils are presently one- up at Stamford Bridge many thanks to Anthony Martial’s header on the stroke of fifty percent time.