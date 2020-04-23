It was Pamela Anderson pregnant with her third child last summer? That’s the dubious statement a picture made last year. Gossip Cop he came up with the claim last summer, but again made sure we didn’t lose the mark.

Last July, the National Enquirer claimed that Anderson, 51, was pregnant with her third child. Anderson, the “suspiciously deceptive,” as his reliability described him, recently began practicing a “raw baby,” according to so-called “sources.” The publication still had a “burning question.” “Who’s Dad?”

According to the unnamed, unverified source, who spoke to the outlet, there were two main competitors for the role of Anderson’s baby. “Pam has been tossing and turning between her French football student Adil Rami and Julian Assange for months; so no one is sure who her son’s father is!” flashed the almost certainly false source. Just because they’re supposedly the best candidates, they weren’t the only ones in this competition, the tipster continued. “Baby Dad’s bet is a try right now!”

“Pam had problems with (Adil and Assange) and many opportunities with other men along the way, so they may not be the only suspects.” Despite the mystery of “who’s dad,” there’s one man in particular who the source thinks is the best bet. “He is very hard on Julian,” the source insisted, “and it is believed that things were going behind closed doors at the embassy.”

This whole story, of course, was complete. Nese entre, Gossip Cop He came to a source close to the situation who told us that the story was “absolute nonsense.” He gave us the story over nine months to make sure he was right and our diligence gave him the results. At the time this fake article was published, Anderson showed no signs of pregnancy. The Baywatch star did not give birth either, which was for us a big red flag.

In addition to the pregnancy pregnancy angle, the story is also false. Anderson and Assange do not have a romantic relationship. Anderson followed Assange’s court case very closely and visited him several times while Assange retired to the Ecuadorian embassy in London. Neither admitted anything beyond the friendship. As a type update, it was recently revealed that Assange parents two children with their partner and lawyer, Stella Moris. No pregnancy, no relationship with Assange and no baby, Gossip Cop he had no choice but to block this story for misconduct.

This is not the only way out that has developed an unhealthy fixation on Assange and Anderson’s relationship. Earlier this year, Gossip Cop burst into the NW for alleging that Pamela Anderson was still drunk scoring and texting Julian Assange. As we rightly pointed out then, Assange was serving a 50-week prison sentence at HMS Belmarsh Prison in London, a high-security prison, for skipping bail. It is highly unlikely that the blonde actress was able to send a text to Assange in these circumstances. We sometimes wonder if these tabloids actually read the stories before they were published.