He was Prince Charles“Marriage with Cameras Parker Bowles considered illegitimate thereafter Queen Elizabeth did you demand a divorce? Gossip Cop debuted that tabloid claim a year ago this week. Today it is obvious how absurd the story was.

According to an article published in Globe Last April, Prince Charles and his wife left after their marriage had been declared “illegal”. The tabloid claimed that a judge ruled that the marriage violated a nineteenth-century law whereby Charles, heir to the crown, was forced to marry at a Church of England ceremony, which he did not do. Allegedly this sentence came just two weeks after the queen ordered her son to divorce the Duchess of Cornwall. The so-called “palace source” told the outlet that Charles was “excited” about the ruling, as it would allow him to “dodge” an expensive divorce settlement. The grim insider also claimed that Charles was suspicious of Bowles’ “vindictive” character, but decided that if he tried to pass on “the royal’s dirty clothes” to the media, “he would have imprisoned her.”

The outrageous story was clearly fabricated. Gossip Cop He had previously busted this box to write that the Queen was forcing Charles and Bowles to leave. That statement was simply false: they are very happy even together. On the other hand, the legality of the 2005 marriage had already been declared by Parliament before the wedding, as that nineteenth-century law had been repealed in 1953. The further claim that Bowles would be “incarcerated” for not leaving the marriage quietly was equally absurd. . .

Obviously, the past few months have not brought news of divorce or the marriage has not been declared illegal. That unnamed “fountain” in the palace was lying at the exit or they were just made up. A few days later, Charles and Bowles celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on April 9, revealing a sweet new portrait on Instagram showing the couple smiling at each other. This year, as their 15th birthday approaches, Charles and Bowles reunited this week after spending two weeks away from Charles’ coronavirus diagnosis.

The saga of Charles and his second wife spans decades, with multiple scandals and divorces and rumors proving to be false. But the truth is that after fifteen years of marriage and many other years of marriage, the couple’s supposed melodrama seems to exist only within the wild imagination of the table world.

This was not the first time Gossip Cop false allegations of marriage disputes about the future king and queen had to emerge, nor will it be the last. The latest of these comes from Globe, which falsely claimed that Charles died and cut Bowles from his will. That rumor was a lie. And that doesn’t even mention all the false stories about Charles who allegedly fought his son William or his other family members over who will take Elizabeth’s throne. Really, isn’t there enough drama in the royal family without these outlets having to make up for it even more?