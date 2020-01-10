Was Sandra Bullock really caught between Keanu Reeves and boyfriend Bryan Randall?

Loading...

A tabloid claimed a year ago today Sandra Bullock got caught between her former co-star, Keanu Reevesand her current friend Bryan Randall, Gossip Cop unmasked the fake report. It wasn’t true at the time, and there was more evidence that the story was nonsense.

365 days ago, OK! published an absurd article claiming Bullock was torn between Reeves and Randall, but there was absolutely no truth to the article. The outlet cited an unnamed source that Randall “tried to be cool because she insisted that it was platonic,” but noticed that the sidekick-together of Sandra and Keanu recently turned into a long dinner developed at night. “

According to the anonymous source, this caused Randall to throw the glove over and tell Bullock that it was “Keanu or (he)!” The highly questionable source added: “He loves Sandra and adores the floor she walks on, but there is only so much he can take. “

How Gossip Cop pointed out that this story was probably invented 12 months ago due to Bullock’s appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show a few weeks earlier. In this interview, Bullock and DeGeneres discussed how Speed ​​came about, and the actress told DeGeneres that she had a crush on Reeves while filming. However, she added that they are now better friends for it because nothing has happened between them. Instead of relying on unnamed and anonymous sources, Gossip Cop Inquired from Bullock’s official representative, who told us in the file last year that the story was wrong.

Months after the story was published, Reeves repeated Bullock’s comments when he also appeared on DeGeneres on her show. He said he also had a crush on Bullock but didn’t respond because he wanted to keep things professional. It is clear that the two have never had any kind of romantic relationship and have never reacted to these feelings 25 years ago. Meanwhile, Bullock is still very attached to Randall, even when she sat in the car with him at the Golden Globes last weekend. The fictional story of the tabloid looks completely stupid a year later.

A few months later, the untrustworthy outlet completely changed its course in this narrative. In November the rumor spread that Reeves could have had a romantic relationship with the artist Alexandra Grant. OKAY! seized the opportunity to create a whole new premise with the speed co-stars, claiming Bullock was planning the Reeves engagement party. Gossip Cop We couldn’t confirm the rumors about Grant and the notoriously private Reeves, but we could confirm that Bullock was planning to have some kind of party, engagement, or otherwise. The tabloid has no insight into their friendship.