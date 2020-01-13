Was Shannen Doherty really hated by the Beverly Hills 90210 cast?

Loading...

Shannen Doherty did not shy away from confrontations in Beverly Hills, 90210. Doherty is known to have been removed from the series shortly before season four aired, leading to rumors about possible fighting among the actors. Her 90210 cast colleagues have spoken over the years, voiced her complaints with the Charmed actress, and revealed why Doherty was not a favorite on the set.

Doherty’s time in Beverly Hills, 90210, was marked by rumors of several feuds. The best known conflict was arguably the hostility between Doherty and co-star Jennie Garth. The two always had a turbulent relationship, which Garth examined in her book Deep Thoughts From a Hollywood Blonde. Garth wrote: “I don’t know why, but there is a general truth that if you put three teenage girls together, some serious (explosive) ones will go under.”

Garth remembered in the essay that Tori Spelling was usually the one who played the peacemaker. “Poor Tori, the youngest of the three of us, was inevitably caught in the middle,” wrote Garth, but her efforts usually failed. “

The most explosive confrontation between Garth and Doherty came when Spelling was not there to release the tension. Doherty reportedly pulled Garth’s skirt up, prompting Garth to attack. Both women claimed that they were not involved in a physical fight and said that security and their male companions could pull them apart before strikes reached their intended destination.

Although Spelling recalls that she and Doherty were very close, she admitted that she was partially responsible for Doherty’s exit from the show. During an appearance on Lifetime’s Celebrity Lie Detector, Spelling revealed that she personally asked her father Aaron Spelling to cut Doherty out of the cast. This seems to be a decision that Spelling always regretted when she explained: “I felt part of something … a movement … that cost someone a living.”

It wasn’t just the female comrades-in-arms who had problems with Doherty. In his anthology Jason Priestley: A Memoir, Jason Priestly wrote, “She really and truly didn’t make a statement.” Priestly, who played Doherty’s on-screen brother Brandon Walsh, went on: “It was a very cool setting, until it was not so. “In the book, Priestly claimed that Doherty once made fun of a city car offer rather than a limousine to take her home, and mentions that these demands came before the show even started.

Gossip Cop has previously reported on Shannen Doherty, including debunking a 2018 story from OK! Doherty planned a career comeback with the restart of Charmed. On the contrary, Doherty expressed concern about the restart and tweeted that “they” should instead do a show inspired by Charmed. It doesn’t sound like a woman who is about to start her career again. Gossip Cop I also contacted a Doherty representative who said the story was wrong.