Was the violent conflict between the Florida man and wife driven by his daughter’s high-end wedding?

When police were called in the upscale Gainesville of Florida, home of Mike and Sloy Shell, early on February 3, 2018, they found the couple stabbed and bleeding.

Mike told police officers that intruders sneaked into their homes and attacked. However, when Sue woke up from surgery on a life-threatening issue of the jury, she told the police another story-Mike said she was her true attacker.

What is your motivation? According to the prosecutor, Sue told Mike that she wanted a divorce that night, and he tried to kill her to avoid having to share her multi-million dollar property with her.

“This case is … about the power of money,” says prosecutor David Byron. “It’s about the power of the desire for control.”

Mike and his defense argued that Sue was an abusive wife who often confronted Mike over her daughter Caroline, and Caroline’s expensive wedding only made matters worse.

“In the green earth of God, there is no way for my father to stab someone …” says Caroline Roychel. “I don’t think my wedding will trigger all this one million years later.”

So what really happened that night?

attack

Peter Vincent: Where and how did you know your father was arrested on February 3, 2018?

Caroline RoychelA: I was in Chicago with my husband. And there was an incoming call on the mobile phone. “A prisoner in Alachua County prison called you.”

A few minutes later, the phone rang again. Caroline Roychel responded immediately and heard the voice she knew for a lifetime.

Caroline Roychel: And he said, “Caroline … you have to take me out of here … you need to call my lawyer.” And come down to the sidewalk [crying] and on the sidewalk I sat down.

The events leading to the arrest of MicroIchel began to take a breather early in the morning after he called the police.

911 Operator: Tell me exactly what happened.

MIKE REUSCHEL: I don’t know. I am bleeding when someone is at home, waking up next to my wife and knowing the following.

Mike reported that he and his wife Sue were stabbed by an intruder inside their home in a luxury section of Gainesville.

Officer: So you were fighting the subject, then he ran away, you managed to scare him.

MIKE REUSCHEL: That’s right.

Sue’s injury was life-threatening and a detective David Visconti was called to the scene as the doctor was in a hurry to save her.

Det. David Visconti | Alachua County Sheriff Office: [Driving with Peter Van Santo]: Initially there was no forced entry observed by our agents.

Peter VincentA: No broken windows, no knocked down doors. Is there anything like that?

Det. David Visconti: No.

Still, Visconti was undoubtedly terrible in the house.

“There was definitely a struggle,” said Alashua County Sheriff detective David Visconti, who described the bloody bedroom.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

Det. David Visconti: There was definitely a struggle … there was a lot of blood around the bed on the bedroom wall …

But overall, Visconti said there was something missing in the scene and did not believe that violent intruders were there.

Det. David ViscontiA: There are usually a variety of things, such as knockovers, furniture, broken items, dents in walls, drywall, etc.

Peter Vincent: Did you see anything?

Det. David ViscontiA: None of them existed.

In addition, Reuschels had a security camera covering the outside of the house.

Det. David ViscontiA: The intruder was allegedly escaping the house from that direction and should have been captured on video.

Veteran detectives have become suspicious. A few hours later, Sue woke up from the surgery, completely defeated the case and told detectives that it was false that the intruder was attacking. She claimed that Mike had crafted everything, and that he was her true perpetrator. Mike was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Mike Roychel was arrested and charged with attempting to kill his wife Sue.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

Diddy Hoffman: … he could never have done this.

Mike’s ex-wife Didi Hoffman was incredible.

Diddy HoffmanA: I have known Michael James Royshell since I was 19. If you thought that Mike could harm others, you are not here today.

Diddy met Mike at college. They were married and had two daughters, Caroline and Kate.

Peter Vincent: Has he been physically abused against you during your years with Mike?

Diddy HoffmanA: He never touched me. Never before. never.

But like many marriages, there was a problem. Mike has made millions in the technology business. His work required that he travel around the world.

Diddy Hoffman: Honestly, he was not so much around, so it was-hard.

In 2005, after 25 years of marriage, Diddy sought a divorce. Diddy said that she could move out of her family’s home and leave the college and return to her home at any time. But soon, another woman suddenly joined the family.

Diddy Hoffman: I moved in July … but then suddenly … Susan moved to our house.

Later, Sue was a hospice nurse at the age of 38. She and Mike, 49, met at Match.com, and Didi says Sue soon became a mansion woman. Diddy says that everything she left, including the dog, became Sue’s.

Diddy HoffmanA: Mike and I were the exact opposite. He was attractive and sociable. And I really-and I’m still I-more reserved and … not too enthusiastic. And I think he was looking for liveliness.

Caroline remembers when she first met Sue at dinner.

Caroline RoychelA: And my dad seemed to laugh and have a good time.

However, Caroline said he had to notice how much Sue was drinking.

Caroline RoychelA: No one has ever seen five or six martini lowered and able to stand and talk.

Two years after meeting, Mike married Sue in August 2007. Mike stopped traveling and acquired a local company. The couple’s happy time is reflected in some of the thousands of text messages that emerged during legal proceedings. Mike calls Sue his “trophy bride,” and writes that their life is simply “great.”

Seen from the outside, Roychel was enjoying a happy and gorgeous lifestyle. Here it was taken in Dublin in 2016.

Michael Roychel

However, Caroline said Sue was jealous of her close relationship with her father and tried to keep them away.

Caroline RoychelA: She had such a wall around him … he wouldn’t call me unless he was only a car. He was not allowed to receive my phone in front of her [during a voice break].

But surprisingly, Sue was pleased to help when Caroline announced that she would get married in 2016. But Caroline says Sue wanted to do it her way.

Caroline Roychel: Sue stuck quite a bit into showering me … mother was invited, but not her friend. So most of the guests were Sue’s friends and family

However, Caroline admitted that the shower was so much fun, she was looking forward to the wedding. Sue helped her choose a dress.

Caroline Roychel: I tried it on and liked it … and Sue kept telling me, “This is your dress. This is your dress. It’s so beautiful. You need to have this.”

Caroline Roychel on wedding day.

Sue handed her credit card, and it was done.

Peter Vincent： Are you sure you want to ask how much the dress is worth?

Caroline Roychel: Hmm. This is so gauche—I think it was 11.

Peter Vincent: $ 11,000?

Caroline Roychel: Yes.

The November 2017 wedding itself is like a royal family. The setting was the gorgeous Oheka Castle on Long Island. 160 people attended the wedding and Caroline says the day was a “magical” day.

Caroline RoychelA: My husband and I know how lucky we spent that weekend.

Caroline says it was almost perfect, except for something that caught her eye, and unusual marks on her father’s face.

The photographer captures the moment Caroline Roychel finds a white scar on the left side of his father’s face just before walking down the aisle.

Caroline Roychel: The last thing I saw before walking along the aisle at my wedding was … this white scar was from here to here [from left cheek to chin]. And in my mind, “What is it?”

A few weeks later she knew. Michael revealed a dark and uneasy secret to Caroline.

Toxic marriage

Caroline RoychelA: I called him on his birthday … And I … “How are you?” And he just started crying.

In late November 2017, just three weeks after a fairytale wedding, Caroline said his father had told an unpleasant secret about Sue.

Caroline Roychel: And he … “Sue was arrested” … and … “She started attacking me” … and I think he was very sacrificed … I was really scared.

Sue was being charged with a household battery, but details that happened that day were not disclosed until the two had testified in an attempted killing trial about the last noisy month of marriage.

Peter VincentA: How was their marriage?

David Byron | Prosecutor: I think it was the worst place before divorce

Sue Roychel [in court]: I was upset.

Sue told Prosecutor David Byron shortly after Caroline’s wedding that she had told her that it was about $ 150,000 above budget:

David Byron: Are you mainly at Caroline, even if you say you were partially upset by the defendant?

SUE REUSCHEL: Yes.

Mike says Sue attacked him when the fight escalated:

Mike Roychelle: She throws me at the phone, charges around the bed, and thus starts pushing her typical beating [striking his fist].

But Mike did not call 911 that day—Sue did:

SUE REUSCHEL: I felt as if things were a bit out of control.

Sue Reuschel was arrested on November 20, 2017 for domestic batteries. Subsequently, the claim was withdrawn.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

When police arrived, Sue admitted to pressing the microphone and agreed to go to their beach condo to ease the situation. However, she was arrested 30 minutes after not leaving home.

Suroychel: He said, “Put your hands behind. You are arrested.”

Sue told the jury that she was ordered not to approach Mike. She moved to their beach condo and was counseled on alcohol and anger management. A few weeks later, Mike refused to continue charging the battery, and the battery was dropped.

Peter VincentA: Did she have a problem with alcohol?

Sean Brewer | Prosecutor: Susan Roychelle has testified … sometimes she will lose anger if she drinks.

But Mike says that Sue’s behavior has gone far beyond bad temper. He told a jury she had tormented him for years:

Mike Roychelle: She rushed at me again, beaten her face, hurt her face, beat her arm, and bent her glasses.

Caroline RoychelA: She will throw him things. Very heavy things like vases or very heavy coffee mugs.

Sue denied Mike’s abuse, and Mike did not report police to any of the alleged cases.

Peter Vincent: Is it true that you saw your father with black eyes?

Caroline Roychel: He sent me multiple photos with black eyes.

Mike took pictures of some injuries he later shared with Caroline and a jury.

Caroline Roychel: He has … a picture that is … bleeding on his face … shown to me. And from here to here there was one mark [her finger moved from her right cheek to the chin].

Muki Roychel recorded some of his injuries.

Caroline Roychel

Prosecutors acknowledge that the injury could have been caused by Sue, but evidence shows that Sue was fighting for her life after Mike attacked her.

David ByronA: There is a text message that she accuses she choked her with a pillow, which is actually the same as she eventually hurt his face.

Despite allegations of abuse and Mr. Sue’s arrest, Mike says he still loves his wife and wanted to marry. In February 2018, he asked Sue to come to Gainesville on a weekend.

Sue Royshell: Mike asked me to enter. … He wanted to get married to us.

They decided to go to their favorite steakhouse. Sue is preparing for her home security video and enjoying wine. Mike arrives at home and the two share a kiss before leaving. But over steaks and more wine, old wounds have resumed.

SUE REUSCHEL: I just received a text message from Caroline.

Sue says it is when Mike acknowledged that he had betrayed her trust by talking to Caroline about Sue’s arrest.

Sue Roychel: He and I agreed that we would not discuss it.

Mike went home alone. Sue went on with Uber and her anger spilled in a series of text messages about Caroline: “Lucky with your bitch” … “She spoils any relationship you have”

Security camera footage shows Florida couple home on violent confrontation night

When they got home, they went to another part of the house. Sue continued her angry text: “I’m alleging divorce.” “I leave in the morning.” The final text from Sue is sent at 10:13 pm. “You have a serious border problem with your daughter.”

Later, Sue says she was alone in the room when the microphone was turned on. There is no camera in that room:

SUE REUSCHEL: And he just jumped over me … and I felt like this pressure … [leaning back and gesturing her stomach]. And suddenly I saw a knife coming. … I said, “Oh my God Mike, have you just stabbed me?” And he said so.

David Byron: At some point does he tell you something?

Sue Roychel: “Yes, Sue, we are not divorced.”

Sue says Mike is above her and has her arms fixed with her legs. In the struggle, her left thumb was sliced. Then she says Mike stabbed her again:

Sue Roychel: On my neck. Here

Sue says that Mike has since begun to cut his wrist:

Sue Roychel: He felt like he was hurt. … My hands were like this [showing scars]. I felt nothing and saw my arms

Sue Roychel says that Mike attacked her because she told him she was divorced from him that night.

CBS News

When she loses blood and her life is at stake, Sue vomits and says she has lost control of bodily functions. She tried to buckle under the microphone, but said she had laid down across the bed after all.

Sue Royshell: “Sue, we’ll stay here until you die,” told me.

Sue says he saw Mike raise the knife again as he was lying there struggling to stay awake. Desperate she offered to give him a way.

Sue Roychelle: “Michael doesn’t need to divorce … I won’t get divorced” … he just put a knife.

Sue asked him to ask for help after Mike put down the knife-but he did so only if he agreed to say that the intruder stabbed her.

Sean BrewerA: When she agrees … she saved her life to go to his story of the intruder.

Toxic marriage, hatred writing, and bloody rooms. Microichel’s future depends on being able to convince the jury that he is a true victim.

Mike abuse claims



Early on the morning of February 3, 2018, when the first responders entered the bloody scene, a stranger intruded into the house and was told by Micro-Ichel that the wife had been attacked with a knife.

But in court, along with his attorneys Patrick McGuinness and Anfinel, Mike acknowledges that the story was a lie and says he is finally ready to tell the truth. He says he wanted to settle that night despite Sue’s drinking and a fiery explosion.

MIKE REUSCHEL: It doesn’t matter if she’s drunk for the rest of her life. Just anger must go away.

But again at dinner, they fought about Caroline and the fight continued at home. Then the story of Mike and Sue branches. Mike entered the room after 10 pm. I was surprised to see Sue kneeling on the bed with a knife.

Mike Roychelle: Sue, I asked for a knife. And the next thing I know … I felt the heat, that’s it. That’s all I remember, just trying to get it. And I am now in bed with her. We are all kneeling.

Mike does not state how he took the knife, but says that when they struggled to bed, he felt Sue’s stomach bladed.

MIKE REUSCHEL: She is falling back, I am falling forward and up. The knife felt stuck here [pointing at his stomach] and I rolled off as fast as I could. She was worried that she would kill her once she got inside.

Mike does not describe how Sue was stabbed in the neck or thumb, but in about a minute of the struggle Sue strangled her, somehow calmed her down, and left her knife out of reach.

PATRICK MCGUINESS | Lawyer: Now you’re both bleeding at this point, right?

MIKE REUSCHEL: Yeah, but it’s not spatting, and there’s no blood visible through Sue—from here [pointing to his upper body, where Sue was first stabbed].

Mike Roychelle: “Sue, we need to go to the hospital,” I said. And she said, “And build a story so I won’t be arrested.”

Mike has discussed the potential of the cover story, which may sound strange, but they have been lying together for several hours.

MIKE REUSCHEL: We talked about going to Germany on a cruise on the Rhine and Moselle. … Next time I’ll do Burgundy.

This happy conversation took place in a bed soaked in blood and human excrement, as Mike told the truth. Mike never mentions it, and prosecutor David Byron doubts why.

Peter Vincent: Can you believe this?

David Byron | ProsecutorA: I don’t believe it. … he keeps her there and he cannot admit it.

David Byron: Michael Roychelle spent months examining the evidence and building stories that matched the disapproval.

Around 3 am, Mike says their dog, Susie, wandered in this bloody scene where violence was about to erupt again.

Mike Roychel: I got out of bed and dealt with the dog. And behind it was a knife. Then you know … she cut her right wrist with her left hand.

PAT MCGUINNESS Did you tell her why she committed suicide?

Mike Roychelle: Yes, she said she didn’t want to go to jail. … “Sue, I’m not going to send you to prison. I’m not going to arrest you. Please stay calm.” “Promise? Promise?” She goes. of course. ”

As Mike says, Sue has crafted the whole idea to lie to police, and he reluctantly agreed to protect her.

MIKE REUSCHEL: When I said, the only chance I have is to turn off the camera to give a window of opportunity to say that someone has broken in and did this to us.

Mike says that after Sue cut her wrist, she left the room, turned off the security camera, and played an intrusion. Twenty-five minutes passed before he called 911 and turned the camera on again.

David ByronA: And he is doing it with the knowledge that with every heartbeat of her heart more her blood is being poured into that bed.

However, defense believes that blood at the scene of the crime helps to prove their case.

Michael Berkland:lie. Forensic science does not lie. For this reason, blood splashing was very important in this case.

Michael Berkland was a former physician and analyst on bloodstain patterns who testified to defense.

Peter Vincent: What do you think is the most important blood evidence in the bedroom?

Michael Berkland: Arterial spurt pattern.

Mr Burkland said he had reviewed records that a small artery on Sue’s wrist was severed that night. And he believes that the blood in the pillowcase and nightstand came from that artery.

Michael Berkland: However, the important thing about arteries is that blood bleeds out with each beat of the heart.

Berkland used stage blood and a small syringe to show how Sue’s blood could have traveled and made lines or fine droplets.

Peter VincentA: In your opinion, blood gives us a timeline of when Sue’s wrist was actually amputated.

Michael Berkland: Correct … Because the artery doesn’t close by itself.

Blood splatters on bedroom walls and night tables.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office

Remember, Sue says that an attack, including a cut on her wrist, began sometime after 10:13 pm. But Mike says Sue cut her wrist at about 3 am—a few hours later. According to Berkland, if Sue’s wrist had been cut before 11 pm, she would have died long before the emergency services arrived.

Peter VincentA: In your opinion, how much time did she spend?

Michael BerklandA: If the wound occurs by 11:00, she is dead before midnight.

Peter Vincent: What do you believe?

Michael BerklandA: Regarding this injury to the wrist, Michael’s story makes more sense.

The defense team says that if she cannot trust Sue’s explanation of what happened, her entire story is suspicious.

Ann Finnel | Lawyer: It’s absolutely impossible to happen as she claimed.

Who was the true aggressor?

Inside the box, wrapped in protective plastic, there is a remnant of a violent confrontation that prosecutor Sean Breuer definitely contains evidence of attempted murder in its bedroom.

Sean Brewer | ProsecutorA: This is the knife used to stab Susan.

Peter Vincent：あなたが信じているこのナイフの曲がりは、それが…骨に当たって…それが刃を曲げた結果だと思いますか？

ショーンブリューワー そのとおりです。

攻撃に使用されたナイフ。

アラチュア郡保安官事務所

ピーターヴァンサント：これは大量の血です。ブリューワー：これは大量の血です

ピーターヴァンサント：これはマイク・ロイシェルのパジャマですか？

ショーンブリューワー：はい、そして彼らは血に浸されています。

ピーターヴァンサント：そして、その血は誰ですか？

ショーンブリューワー：まあ、スーザンは大量の出血をもたらした怪我をした人です。

ピーターヴァンサント：だから、血が話せるなら、この血はあなたに何を言っているのですか？

ショーンブリューワー：この血は、マイケル…が彼女を刺している間彼女の上にいて、助けなしでかなり出血していることを私に伝えています。

検察は、この証拠がマイクが彼女を攻撃したスーの証言を裏付けていると言います。彼らはまた、そのベッドサイドテーブルのアイテムは、これが2人の間のダイナミックな戦いではなかったことを証明するのに役立つと言います。デービッド・バイロンは、一人だけが状況をコントロールできたと言います：マイク・ロイシェル。

デビッドバイロン|検察官：：グラス一杯のワイン、グラスがいくつかあり、ランプがあります。そして、マイケル・ロイシェルが肉体的に彼女を拘束することができたので、それらのことのどれも邪魔されないという事実のその証拠。

警察と検察は、ロイシェルの家の証拠が、攻撃中にマイクがスーをベッドに拘束したことを示していると信じています。

アラチュア郡保安官事務所

そして検察は、ナイトスタンドのこれらの汚れがスーの手首から血を噴出させることから来たとする防衛専門家マイケル・バークランドの主張を争います。その代わり、彼らの専門家は、血はおそらくキャストオフであると言い、スーが自分の手首を切るのではなく、ナイフから投げられたと述べています。

デビッドバイロン：キャストオフは、彼がナイフを彼女の胃と首に突っ込んでいるときに、そのナイフを振っていたことを示しています。

ブリューワー検事はバークランドの結論を攻撃するだけでなく、彼の信憑性に異議を唱え、陪審員に彼の医療免許が一時停止されたことを知らせ、その後、検死の身体の一部を珍しい場所に保管したとして逮捕されました：

SEAN BREWER：ボブおじさんの保管庫に保管していましたね。

MICHAEL BERKLAND：温度調節された部屋。

SEAN BREWER：アンクルボブの保管庫に保管していましたか？

マイケル・バークランド：ええ。

SEAN BREWER：保管していた実際の臓器には、脳と心臓が含まれていましたか？

マイケル・バークランド：ええ、私には心と頭脳がありました。

バークランド氏は、彼がまだ認可された医者であった間、彼が取り組んでいた私的な事件のために器官が保存されたと言います。

マイケル・バークランド：保管用ロッカーを使用したのは、それらが安全で安全だったからです…それでも、自分の家にも入れました。これは私の家よりも安全でした。

スー・ロイシェルは首、胃、手首、親指に怪我をしました。

アラチュア郡保安官事務所

告訴は後で取り下げられた。検察はまた、スーの手首の傷の重症度が彼女自身がそれをしなかったことを示唆していることを陪審員に知ってほしいと思っています。

デビッドバイロン：本当に生命を脅かしたのは、被告が手首に行った切り傷でした。

ショーンブリューワー：彼女は骨までずっと切られていました。

マイクの怪我はそれほど深刻ではなかった。彼は彼の指と胃にいくつかの小さな切り傷を持っていました。そしてスーは、彼の前腕へのより大きな切り傷は、実際には、自傷行為であったと言います。

SUE REUSCHEL：彼は私の手にナイフを置いた…そして彼は腕に自分を刺した。

そして、その話についてマイクは侵入者がすべてこれをしたと捜査官に言ったのですか？検察は、彼がしたことを隠蔽することは彼の考えのすべてだったと言います。

ショーンブリューワー：彼はカメラをオフにし、警察に泥棒がいたと信じさせるために何かをしました。

マイク・ロイシェルは、スーを攻撃したことで逮捕されるのを防ぐために侵入者について嘘をついたと語った。

CBS News

そして、この主張された攻撃の動機は？検察は、すべてがお金についてであったと考えています…マイクが彼の財産の半分、数百万ドルを離婚で放棄したくなかったのです。

デビッド・バイロン：あなたはこの陪審員に言わなかった…結局のところ、スーザンがあなたのお金の半分をとるのは公平に思えなかったと？

マイケル・ロイシェル：そうだね。それは公平に思えませんでした。

検察はマイクが彼がまだ3つの出会い系サイトを訪問したことを指摘することによって問題のある結婚を和解させたいと思ったという主張に異議を唱えます：

デビッド・バイロン：ウクライナの独身少女、イリーナ。彼女は18歳ですよね？

マイク・ロイシェル：服を着た女性の写真を見ました。

デビッド・バイロン：私は彼らが服を着ていることを理解しました、サー。私が尋ねている質問は、あなたは次のガールフレンドを探していたということですよね？

MIKE REUSCHEL：いいえ、探していたものを正確に説明します。

デビッド・バイロン：はい。

MIKE REUSCHEL：私の人生で女性に求めているのは、親切で親切にしてくれる人です。私が気にしているのはそれだけです。 …私は彼らが彼らの男性をどのように扱うか…の写真と説明を見ました。そしてスーと私はこれらの関係を何度も一緒に見て、「スーは誰からも必要なすべてです。私に親切にしてください」と言いました。

マイクの他のインターネット検索の防御カウンターは、彼がスーに虐待されていたことを証明しています：

PAT MCGUINNESS：虐待を受けた夫に関連する多数のサイトにアクセスしましたか？

MIKE REUSCHEL：はい、そうしました。

しかし、検察はマイクが虐待された配偶者であったことは信頼できるとは考えていません。

デビッドバイロン：彼はすべての経済的資源を持っています。彼は家族から切り離されていません。 …Michael Reuschelは、虐待された配偶者が何であるかの基準のどれも満たしていません。

弁護側はまた、スーの離婚を脅かした後にマイクの攻撃があったというスーの主張に対抗しようとします。彼らは、スーが何度も何度もその脅威を作ったことを示す、2015年にさかのぼる数十のテキストメッセージを作成しました。

アン・フィネル：あなたは実際に「50回目の離婚が欲しい」と言っています。

SUE REUSCHEL：百分の1を言うような、単なる表現です。

アン・フィネル：しかし、それは約50倍ですよね。

スー・ロイシェル：わかりません。私は数えませんでした。

そして、弁護人のアン・フィネルは、これらの文章がスーの破壊的な意図も明らかにしていると示唆している：

アン・フィネル：「私はあなたが嫌い​​ですか？」

SUE REUSCHEL：はい。

アン・フィネル：わかりました。あなたは言った、「私はあなたを滅ぼします。」

SUE REUSCHEL：はい。

アン・フィネル：そして、2017年のあなたの記念日に、「憎しみ…幸せな10周年。私は離婚します……あなたが言った？

SUE REUSCHEL：はい。

彼女の最後の議論で、フィンネルはマイクがお金のために殺すことは決してしないだろうと主張しました。彼女はスーはその夜の侵略者であり、マイクはちょうど自分自身を守っていたと言います：

アン・フィネル：彼女は皆を嫌っています。彼女は彼の娘を嫌っています。彼女は彼の以前の配偶者を嫌っています…それがこの女性がいかに憎悪であったか、そしてそうです

しかし検察は、マイクがスーの死を望んでいたことは間違いないと述べている。

デビッド・バイロン：これは2人の大人の間の熱狂的な闘いではありません。これは、そのベッドで他の人を投獄した一人が犯した血液浴です。

ロイシェルの戦争では、陪審員はすぐにどちらを信じるかを決めるでしょう。

評決

ピーターヴァンサント：陪審員が意図的に審議するとき、あなたにとってそれらの分と時間はどのようなものですか？

キャロライン・ロイシェル：（泣き声）誰とも話せなかった。私は過去1年半を費やして、最悪の事態に備えるために精神的に準備し、最高の状態を望みました。

キャロラインには待つ時間があまりありません。 9日間の裁判の後、陪審が評決に達するまでに4時間弱かかりました。

ピーターヴァンサント：彼らは、迅速な評決はしばしば検察官の評決であると言います。

デビッドバイロン：頭の中を忍び寄る考えですが、陪審員が何をするのかは本当にわかりません。

裁判官：陪審員、評決に達したと思いますか？

陪審長：私たちはあなたの名誉を持っています。

裁判官：それを私の執行官に渡していただけませんか？

フォアソン：私たち陪審員は満場一致で次のようにこの場合被告のマイケル・ジェームズ・ロイシェルを見つけます。

有罪。マイク・ロイシェルは彼に対して最も深刻な数の有罪判決を受けた。

キャロライン・ロイシェルは、父親の有罪判決を聞いたときに反応します。

CBS News

キャロライン・ロイシェル： 私たちは皆とてもショックを受けました。

フォアソン：2つを数えるために、被告は偽の刑務所で有罪です…

陪審員はまた、偽りの禁固刑や証拠の改ざんなど、4つの追加の犯罪でルーシェルに有罪を認めました。

陪審員は、妻とのナイフの戦いのマイクの話を完全に拒否します。検察官のショーン・ブリューワーは、捜査官と陪審員に嘘をついた男性に正義が与えられたと言います。

ショーンブリューワー |検察官：マイケルはスーザンを殺害するために多大な時間を費やしました。彼はそれがあまり得意ではなかった。

そしてさらに、マイクロイシェルはスーを1回ではなく2回殺そうとした、とブリューワーは言う。彼が刑務所で裁判を待っている間に、情報提供者はマイクがスーを殺すためにヒットマンを雇おうとしたと主張するために前向きに来ました-マイクは強く否定します。

ピーターヴァンサント：あなたの父親が刑務所で、妻を殺害するために誰かを雇うつもりだったと思いますか？

キャロライン・ロイシェル：いいえ…正直なところ、笑うつもりはありません。しかし、それは笑えるものではありません。

私たちがキャロラインにインタビューしていたとき、彼女は私たちを驚かせた電話を受けました。

キャロライン・ロイシェル： パパ？ Hello!私は大丈夫です。私は今「文字通り48時間」で文字通り—カメラを使っています。

マイク・ロイシェルはヴァン・サントにいくつかの質問をすることを許可した。

キャロラインロイシェルは、「48時間」の特派員ピーターヴァンサントと話している間、彼女の父親からの電話に応答します。

CBS News

ピーターヴァンサント：マイク…君が言うのを聞きたいだけだ…。 Did you … take a knife into the room that night on February 2nd, 2018, and attack your wife?

Mike Reuschel: Absolutely not.

Peter Van Sant: And you’re telling me the truth?

Mike Reuschel: Absolutely. On my children’s lives … all I did was defend myself … when I got attacked.

Last December, everyone returns to Judge William Davis’ courtroom for sentencing. The victim in this crime, Sue Reuschel, does not appear in person.

When it’s Caroline’s turn to speak, the moment is charged with emotion:

CAROLINE REUSCHEL: [Crying]: No one is as positive, generous and caring as this man… I will say I am and will always be a proud daughter.

MATT F.: He is one of the most caring, kind gentle people I have ever met.

Several colleagues and friends speak of Mike in glowing terms:

JENIFER L: He’s a good person.

CLAYTON C.: The Mike Reuschel I know is a stand-up gentleman.

Then, Judge William Davis took center stage. Mike was about to learn his fate.

JUDGE WILLIAM DAVIS: The person I heard through the evidence and the witnesses was someone who was cold, they were brutal … On count one, the attempted first-degree premeditated murder, I’m going to sentence you to 30 years imprisonment.

Mike Reuschel, 64, was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

CBS News

All told, the judge gives Reuschel 30 years, not the 50 years requested by prosecutors. But for Mike, who is 64 years old, it is, in essence, a life sentence.

Peter Van Sant: Here are two sophisticated people, very wealthy, living in paradise, one of most beautiful parts of Florida and yet they couldn’t work this out … It’s a real tragedy, isn’t it?

David Byron: Absolutely. I mean, when you hear who Michael and Susan Reuschel were before this all occurred, they lived exemplary and mostly normal lives. And to see it get to this point … really is a tragedy.

The war of the Reuschels is not over. Mike and Sue are divorcing and continue to fight over the marital assets, including the house where Sue was nearly stabbed to death.

The murder-for-hire charges against Mike Reuschel were dropped.

.