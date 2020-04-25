Was the wedding of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton delayed because their first marriage was not annulled?

Last year, he claimed a tabloid Gwen Stefani e Blake Shelton they postponed their wedding because Stefani’s first marriage was not annulled. It was not true. Gossip Cop burst the false history of the time. Looking back, it’s clear to see how misleading the article was.

On April 25, 2019, Stefani and Shelton allegedly were unable to walk down the aisle until the Catholic church annulled their first marriage. Singer No Doubt has been married to Gavin Rossdale for 14 years and has three children with him. An alleged source told Stefani on the way out, “the formal process began” months ago for her marriage to Shelton to be “recognized by the church.” “Now she has discovered that the cancellation could take another year, which frustrates her,” the alleged insider claimed.

The so-called source continued Shelton “does not understand why annulment is so important to her as they lived together in the” sin “living together.” She is patient, but would like to have a civil ceremony before a religious ceremony, which is a big no in church Catholic, and Gwen’s religion has always been important to her, “the dubious source added. The curious insider went on to say that once the annulment occurred, Stefani and Shelton would” marry immediately. “

The whole narrative was inaccurate. It’s been a year since the story appeared and Stefani and Shelton aren’t married or even engaged. The fake tabloid article was just a stirred story from In Touch’s sister publication, US Weekly. The U.S. story of the week also falsely stated that Stefani was marrying Shelton because she wanted her marriage to Rossdale to be annulled. An alleged tipster told the publication, “The process can take up to a year and they are willing to wait. Once the annulment is granted, Blake and Gwen will marry immediately.

Both magazines were everywhere with these inaccurate statements. In addition, a representative for Stefani followed with records Gossip Cop and said both stories about Stefani awaiting an annulment were “false.” We corrected both inaccurate accounts. It should be noted that the tabloids have shown that they have very little insight into Stefani and Shelton’s relationship.

In March 2019, Gossip Cop burst the national investigator for incorrectly stating that Stefani and Shelton were getting married and having a baby. The fake article claimed that the couple was run over at a small “low keys” ceremony at Shelton Ranch in Oklahoma and was planning a more elaborate wedding in Los Angeles. The defense also held that the couple was looking for a surrogate son to take their son. Gossip Cop spoke with a representative for Stefani who confirmed that the story was not true. We removed the fake article when it came out.