Was turnout a problem in Iowa?

As I noted below, the increase in the number of President Trump polls catches my eye. They are disturbing. But there has been another floating criticism since last night and that is a bad sign for Democrats that participation in the Iowa caucus was just on par with 2016 rather than the high numbers of 2008. ( Karen Tumulty of the Post makes the argument here.) I don’t have to remind you that 2008 turned out to be better than 2016. But I’m pretty confident that this conventional wisdom is false. Normal attendance in Iowa is fine in terms of what it could say on November. Here’s why.

The result is motivated by the investment of citizens in the result of this election. But let’s focus on what it means – this election, in this case, the primary election. One thing I noticed in all of the caucus coverage last night was that people were universally saying that they were happy to support one of the candidates in November.

We have all seen that Democrats consistently and overwhelmingly say that their first priority is a candidate who can beat President Trump. Certainly Sanders especially but also Warren have very enthusiastic supporters. But at least my feeling is that the Democrats are mainly fighting for a chance to vote against President Trump. You see it poll after poll – not just the top lines, but the internal measures of Democratic enthusiasm and focus.

I am confident about this because I expected normal participation for this reason. It made no sense to me that commentators expect 2008-style results rather than 2016-type results. For most Democrats, the first, second and probably third priority is the end of the President Trump’s presidency. By this measure, this level of participation seems to me little surprising and not worrying.