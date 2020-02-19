[Wasco male arrested right after 3,000 fentanyl products discovered in car or truck, home]

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A gentleman was arrested on Tuesday after deputies found 2,00 fentanyl supplements in his motor vehicle and an additional 1,00 pills at his residence.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Business office stated at close to 1: 30 a.m., deputies carried out a visitors cease on a late-model Chevrolet pickup truck on Kimberlina Highway and Shafter Avenue. The driver, identified as 44-year-aged David Duran, admitted to remaining in possession of two,00 fentanyl tablets, in accordance to the office. Deputies seized 2,00 capsules from the auto.

The Sheriff’s Business office explained the deputies seized the tablets from the motor vehicle and conducted a search of Duran’s residence in the 1200 block of Adams Avenue.

Through the look for, the deputies learned an additional one,00 fentanyl pills, 60 grams of methamphetamine, 19 kilos of marijuana, scales and packaging material, $421 in U.S. forex and quite a few parts of tools used to deliver butane honey oil.

The estimated road worth of the fentanyl drugs is $42,00, the division mentioned. The approximated street worth of the suspected methamphetamine is about $1,200.

Duran was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled compound for sales, transportation of a managed material, retaining a home for narcotics income, production managed substances, marijuana product sales, possession of an illegal weapon, remaining a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, remaining a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, currently being beneath the influence of a controlled material, and car or truck code violations.