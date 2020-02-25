Waseca police in a confrontation with an armed man locked in his household – Up News Details

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Details) – Waseca law enforcement say officers are in the center of a extended confrontation Monday night with an armed person inside a home.

Law enforcement have been first referred to as to a report of a gentleman with a gun in the 500 block of seventh Avenue Southeast at approximately 6: 25 p.m. The confrontation is however in progress as of 10: 30 p.m. Monday.

%MINIFYHTML4485b1b0020bed8ffa099e82cd0deeb713% %MINIFYHTML4485b1b0020bed8ffa099e82cd0deeb714%

Many agencies, which include the SWAT workforce of Le Sueur County, are helping the Waseca law enforcement. They are asking close by residents to get refuge in the place and for the community to say there is no location.

%MINIFYHTML4485b1b0020bed8ffa099e82cd0deeb715%

%MINIFYHTML4485b1b0020bed8ffa099e82cd0deeb716%

This is a producing tale. Look at back for a lot more updates.